Jazz up June, July and August with summer concert series

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

ANOKA

All but one performance included in Anoka’s 2017 Concerts in the Park series will be held at George Green Park, 1498 Sixth Ave. S. North Country will serenade crowds with country music in Anoka’s George Green Park at 7 p.m. June 11. Photo submitted

The Bicentennial Band Shell in the park’s southwest corner will stage musical acts playing a variety of genres Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. The fun starts June 4 and wraps up Aug. 27.

A Rock on the Rum concert will be held at Riverfront Park, 2015 First Ave. N., instead of George Green Park Sunday, July 16. Two Hicks & A Chick will play an extended show there, starting at 7 p.m.

There will be no concert Sunday, July 2. Instead, the North Suburban Concert Band will play during an ice cream social at George Green Park Tuesday, July 4, held from noon to 3 p.m. Free root beer floats will be served.

Concerts in the Park schedule (Anoka)

June 4 – North Suburban Concert Band (variety)

June 11 – North Country (country)

June 18 – Amy & Adams (eclectic, folk rock, Tin Pan Alley, bluegrass)

June 25 – The Plott Hounds Trio (country, rock)

July 4 – North Suburban Concert Band (variety)

July 9 – Crankshaft (rock and roll, blues, country, soul)

July 16 – Two Hicks & A Chick (country)

July 23 – Biscuit Boy Band (bluegrass)

July 30 – Blue Drifters Trio (acoustic, bluegrass)

Aug. 6 – Pair of 7 (variety)

Aug. 13 – Monarch (variety)

Aug. 20 – Gravel Roads (country, blues)

Aug. 27 – CODA (variety)

COON RAPIDS

Organized by the Coon Rapids Arts Commission, with support from the Coon Rapids Community Strength Foundation, and hosted by the Anoka County Parks and Recreation Department, Coon Rapids’ summer concert series kicks off June 8 at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 Egret Blvd. Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, is the final act in the summer concert series at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park this year. The band takes the stage Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Photo submitted

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings at Pavilion 3.

The county has waived the $5 charge to park Thursday evenings June 8 through Aug. 3 so that families can enjoy completely free entertainment.

Concert series schedule (Coon Rapids)

June 8 – Ecuador Manta (Andes and Latin fusion)

June 15 – Hitchville (country)

June 22 – Castaways (rock and roll)

June 29 – Polka Beats (polka)

July 13 – Zingrays (vintage rock)

July 20 – Backyard Band (variety)

July 27 – Lochlin Road (Celtic)

Aug. 3 – Church of Cash (Johnny Cash tribute)

BLAINE

The city of Blaine’s Performance in the Park series runs at two locations June 14 through Aug. 15: Town Square Park, 10801 Town Square Drive, and Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St.

Town Square Park is the place to be every Wednesday evening, with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Starting in mid-July, Aquatore Park events draw families Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 is an exception. There is no show scheduled, but Kid Power with Rachael will play at 10:30 a.m. the following day, Saturday, Aug. concer The Splatter Sisters, a children’s group, will entertain in Blaine’s Aquatore Park at 10:30 a.m. July 14 as part of the city’s Performance in the Park series. Photo submitted

Two additional events are scheduled at Aquatore Park: Family Fun Night begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and the Wendinger Band, a polka group, plays at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Performance in the Park schedule (Blaine)

June 14 – North Suburban Concert Band (variety), Town Square Park

June 21 – Everett Smithson (Mississippi River music), Town Square Park

June 28 – Vinnie Rose (variety), Town Square Park

July 12 – The BZ Girls (jazz, pop), Town Square Park

July 14 – The Splatter Sisters (children’s), Aquatore Park

July 18 – Family Fun Night (family, free games, food), Aquatore Park

July 19 – Backyard Band (variety), Town Square Park

July 21 – Tricia and the Toonies (children’s), Aquatore Park

July 26 – QC Dance (dance), Town Square Park

July 27 – Wendinger Band (polka), Aquatore Park

July 28 – Kids Dance (children’s dance party), Aquatore Park

Aug. 2 – The Mooners (classic rock), Town Square Park

Aug. 5 – Kid Power with Rachael (children’s), Aquatore Park

Aug. 9 – Harmonic Relief (show choir), Town Square Park

Aug. 11 – Mixed Nuts (children’s comedy), Aquatore Park

Aug. 16 – Jam Hops Dance Connection (dance, gymnastics), Town Square Park

Aug. 18 – The Alphabits (children’s), Aquatore Park

RAMSEY

The City of Ramsey Foundation once again brings free concerts to The Draw’s amphitheater, 7401 E. Ramsey Parkway, this summer.

Concerts are Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m., with the final performance extended to 9 p.m. Aug. 24.

Performances begin June 15 with the ’70s Magic Sunshine Band and conclude with a GB Leighton show at the 13th annual Trott Brook Benefit Bash, a special rain-or-shine event; the Fountains of Ramsey, 7533 Sunwood Drive NW, is the designated rain site. Rhino, a variety band, will play in Ramsey from 6:30-8 p.m. July 27 as part of The Draw 2017 Summer Event Series. Photo submitted

Food and drink are available for purchase before and during concerts.

A farmers market close to the amphitheater will also be held on Thursdays, starting in mid-July. The farmers market will run from 3-7 p.m.

The Draw 2017 Summer Event Series schedule (Ramsey)

June 15 – ’70s Magic Sunshine Band (variety)

June 22 – Murphy Brothers Band (guitar rock)

June 29 – Roadhouse Blue (variety, classic country, rock)

July 6 – Church of Cash (Johnny Cash tribute)

July 13 – Holy Rocka Rollaz (early rock and roll)

July 20 – Devon Worley Band (rock)

July 27 – Rhino (variety)

Aug. 3 – Elvis, Todd Anderson (Elvis tribute)

Aug. 10 – Shane Martin Band (modern country rock)

Aug. 17 – Ponzi Scheme (variety)

Aug. 24 – GB Leighton (country, rock)