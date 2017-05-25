Legacy Christian Academy Class of 2017 reflects

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The Legacy Christian Academy Class of 2017 has had some memorable times together. Seniors reflected them before receiving their diplomas on May 19.

But as much as students and staff shared a lot of laughs about their personal stories, the 45 graduates are experiencing the same emotions as high school seniors across the country as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

Valedictorian Isabella Wallmow said it’s human nature for many people to think the world revolves around them. These selfish feelings can manifest itself through fear that someone will hurt you or ruin your reputation or being jealous of another’s material possessions.

Wallmow said that in Mark 12:28-34, Jesus was asked which of the 10 Commandments is most important. Jesus answered to love the Lord your God with all your heart and soul and to “love your neighbor as yourself.”

The faculty challenge was given by Mike Wiens, technology director. With a picture of his baby boy behind him, he shared his message with the Class of 2017. His son has been sick recently and needed medicine.

Students will have to “take some medicine” in life whether it is learning new skills for a job or learning to get along with new people who come from different backgrounds and have far different opinions about life and the world around them.

Very soon, they’re going to have to meet a new roommate, professors or a new boss. Many will come from different backgrounds, practice a different religion or just have a different world view than they do.

“Don’t fight this,” Wiens said. “Learn the skills. Deal with people. Learn to get along.”

