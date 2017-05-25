Letters From Home show canceled

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The Letters from Home performance scheduled to take place at Anoka High School June 3 has been canceled with low ticket sales.

For ticket refunds, call 763-506-6399.

With no Symphonic Rock concert planned this year, Anoka High School’s Business Professionals of America chapter decided to host a fundraiser to benefit the Anoka Caring and Sharing Fund, which assists Anoka High School families in need.

Though the concert has been called off, the Business Professionals of America chapter will still accept donations to the Caring and Sharing Fund. Checks can be made out to the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation and mailed to Anoka High School, 3939 Seventh Avenue N., Anoka.

