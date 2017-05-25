Letters to the Editor for May 26

Memorial Day

To the Editor:

Memorial Day brings mixed emotions. The parades, the eulogies, the homages are welcomed. But sometime during the day, we ask, “Why?” How did we get involved in these horrible conflicts? Why did we fight?

There are no easy answers, but there are compelling questions. What if a Civil War defeat had forced us to confront Hitler and Stalin as a half nation! In the early 1990s, the 70-year Cold War ended peacefully. Would this have happened if our selfless soldiers had not defended our way of life?

But those we commemorate today did more than preserve our sovereignty. They accepted the slavery of death so we could continue to choose, by the consent of the governed, who will lead us.

Hopefully, the painful past has taught us to move away from the “I win and you lose” paradigm and step toward a code of “We win or we lose.”

Contemporary challenges – the environment, terrorism, pandemics, global warming, and cyber crime – mandate grasping that we are now “fellow travelers on space ship Earth,” and our choices are two: coexistence or no existence.

The commemorated, then, were not soldiers of war. They are soldiers of love who, with their “last full measure of devotion” bought time for us to address these existential challenges.

Mark Welter

Ramsey

History of Memorial Day

To the Editor:

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

Originally known as Declaration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

The first national cemeteries were established after the Civil War ended in the spring of 1865 and claimed more lives than any other conflict in U.S. history.

On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War Veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month. He said “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decoration the graves of comrades who died in defense of there country during the late rebellion and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

The date of Declaration Day was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle.

On the first Declaration Day (May 30, 1868) General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried there.

Declaration Day originally honored only those lost while fighting the Civil War. But during World War I the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars.

For decades, Memorial Day was observed on May 30th. But in 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three day weekend. The change went into effect in 1971. The same law declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

This year Memorial Day occurs on May 29.

Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time.

Take time on May 29 to honor all our soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives so we can enjoy freedom.

Shelley Solheid

VFW Auxiliary President

Sgt. John Rice VFW #6316 Blaine

A special ‘thank you’ to teachers

To the Editor:

As a high school senior, it’s a good time to reflect on all the good times. While most seniors think back to football games and all of their friends, I’m reflecting on the teachers who became more to me than someone I spent all day learning from, but people who inspired me each day. I went to high school simply to learn. I didn’t have the luxury of being popular and I was worried about finding a place to sit at lunch. I did school projects alone and sat towards the front in every class. It’s OK though, because I went to school simply to learn. I would like to say thank you to my teachers. Here’s why:

My homeroom teacher who was the head of our math department would come in early and stay late to help whomever needed it for math.

My U.S. history teacher who not only gave engaging lectures, but also life advice and was a shoulder to lean on when needed.

My chemistry teacher who made class fun by telling anecdotes while teaching or referencing pop culture and slang throughout every lecture.

My world history teacher who could liven up the room with his infectious personality and would refer to himself as the Steph Curry of teachers.

My American literature teacher who would make me laugh at her puns of the day and found ways to make class interesting.

My teachers are the reason I went to school. Many teachers went above and beyond throughout my high school experience. My teachers were more of my friends than my peers were. They’re unbelievable at what they do and will be the reason I remember high school positively. To truly understand the impact a teacher has on a student’s life, spend a day talking to a student just like me. A student who cared more about her grades than what parties were going on. A student who believed the power of education was the most important thing taught to her. Lastly, a student who’s excited to leave high school, but will miss learning from extraordinary teachers.

Halley Jones

Spring Lake Park High School

Provisional ballots would be a burden

To the Editor:

The Minnesota Legislature currently has a bill that proposes the establishment of a provisional ballot.

The bill is very likely to deny some eligible voters the right to have their vote counted. The statewide registration system database has a cutoff seven days before any election. The proposed legislation for provisional balloting, gives a combined 14-day period to report and record verified status changes to state and county election officials. This means that newly eligible voters will be unable to vote.

Another concern is that the proposed bill adds substantial costs to counties. Olmstead County Election Manager Pam Fuller estimates the costs to be $15 to $18 per provisional ballot in addition to the costs of election judge training. The bill contains no funding to offset the additional expense.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance incorrectly maintains that individuals who lie under oath about their eligibility to vote faces no consequence. Any challenged voter who lies about their eligibility to vote faces felony charges with serious consequences.

Provisional ballots will place a new burden on local governments and confuse voters as to whether their vote matters at all. Not good for democracy!”

Susan J. Butler

Coon Rapids