Photos: St. Francis baseball defeats Spring Lake Park 7-3

The St. Francis baseball team improved to 9-9 overall Monday with a 7-3 win at Spring Lake Park. The Panthers drop to 4-14.

After SLP scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring the deficit to 4-3, the Fighting Saints scored three in the seventh to seal the win.

James Green, Jaren Ingberg and Maxwell Spitzer each had two hits for St. Francis. Nathan Miller and Mickey Zeller picked up hits for the Panthers.

Spitzer got the win on the mound, going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks.