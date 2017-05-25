String of residential burglaries in Coon Rapids under investigation

A series of overnight residential burglaries in less than a week, while residents were home asleep, are under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department.

“We think the same person is responsible,” said Det. Sgt. John Stahnke, Coon Rapids Police.

Five burglaries and one attempted burglary are believed linked as well as a couple of theft from vehicles incidents, according to Stahnke.

The first burglary occurred the night of May 15 when a home on the 12700 block of Avocet was entered while the homeowners slept and a purse on the kitchen counter was stolen, according to the police report.

The homeowner told police he found the overhead garage door open and two vehicles in the garage appeared to have been tampered with, while the screen door leading to the deck from the kitchen was propped open.

The next night, May 16, a house on the 12800 block of Verdin Street NW was entered and a black purse and handbag in the kitchen were taken while the couple who live in the home slept, according to the police report.

The suspect got into the house by breaking the front passenger window of a vehicle in the driveway and opened the garage door with the opener in the car – the opener was stolen – then entered the house through the garage service door, the police report states.

While police were at the home the morning of May 17, a phone call came in from a woman who had found the stolen property in a parking lot on the 11700 block of Xeon Boulevard.

The night of May 19, two residential burglaries were reported that police believe are linked to the suspect and two more the night of May 20, Stahnke said.

There were no similar burglaries reported Sunday and Monday nights (May 21 and 22), Stahnke said Tuesday (May 23).

One of the May 20 burglaries occurred on the 10600 block of Flamingo Street NW where the homeowner reported the morning of May 21 that a wallet and purse, both containing cash, had been stolen from the upstairs of the house while his family was sleeping.

The homeowner told police he may have left the overhead garage door open overnight because there was no sign of forced entry to the house.

According to Stahnke, a homeowner on the 10400 block of Eagle Street NW contacted police the morning of May 21 stating he left his garage door open overnight, items had been moved around in his car and $2 in loose change had been stolen.

He would not let police inside the house or indicate whether anything else had been stolen because he worked nights and it would be upsetting to his wife, Stahnke said.

But police believe that this incident was also linked to the other burglaries, he said.

The night of May 20, there were reports from two homeowners on the 9700 block of Vale Street NW, one for a burglary and the other for an attempted burglary.

In the attempted burglary, the suspect gained access to the garage by using the garage door opener from a vehicle in the driveway, where the driver’s side window had been broken, but could not get into the house because the door from the garage was locked.

In the reported burglary on Vale Street, an unlocked vehicle in the driveway was entered and a garage door opener was used to enter the garage and then the house from which a tote was taken from the front hallway, but was found outside.

However, a handgun, two boxes of ammunition and a $50 gift card were taken from the vehicle, according to the police report.