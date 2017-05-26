Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RAMSEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Ramsey will receive sealed bids until Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. for furnishing all labor, material, machinery and tools necessary for City Improvement Project 17-03, 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements, at which time bids will be publicly opened at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN.

The work generally consists of crack sealing and seal coating approximately 13.7 miles of municipal streets throughout the City of Ramsey. Primary estimated quantities include 59,112 pounds crack seal material, 63,453 gallons CRS-2 bituminous material, 3,927 gallons CRS-2P bituminous material, and 238,094 square yards trap rock.

It is anticipated that a contract will be awarded on June 27, 2017, and that work may begin on or after July 10, 2017. This project shall be completed on or before September 1, 2017.

The contract documents may be examined at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Copies of the contract documents may be obtained at the above address upon receipt of a non-refundable deposit of $40. The contract documents shall also be available on QuestCDN. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDoc Number 5159744 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

All bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes plainly marked as IP 17-03, 2017 Crackseal and Sealcoat Improvements. If mailed, the bid should be placed in a separate envelope and mailed to the City address noted above to the attention of the City Engineer.

Each bidder shall submit, with the proposal, a bidders bond made payable to the City of Ramsey in the amount of 5% of the total bid. No bidder may withdraw their bid for at least 45 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. The City of Ramsey reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

By order of the City of Ramsey, Minnesota: May 23, 2017

