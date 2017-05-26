Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RAMSEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Ramsey will receive sealed bids until Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. for furnishing all labor, material, machinery and tools necessary for City Improvement Project 17-09, Bunker Lake Boulevard Utilities Extension, at which time bids will be publicly opened at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN.

The work generally consists of extending sanitary sewer and watermain along 0.27 miles of Bunker Lake Boulevard from Armstrong Boulevard to Puma Street in the City of Ramsey. Primary estimated quantities include 1,453 lineal feet of sanitary sewer, 91 lineal feet of sanitary sewer structures, 1,571 lineal feet of watermain, 2,250 cubic yards of granular borrow, and miscellaneous other improvements.

It is anticipated that a contract will be awarded on June 27, 2017, and that work may begin on or after July 10, 2017. This project shall be completed on or before August 25, 2017.

The contract documents may be examined at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey, MN 55303. Copies of the contract documents may be obtained at the above address upon receipt of a non-refundable deposit of $40. The contract documents shall also be available on QuestCDN. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDoc Number 5159764 on the Search Projects page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

All bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes plainly marked as IP 17-09, Bunker Lake Boulevard Utilities Extension. If mailed, the bid should be placed in a separate envelope and mailed to the City address noted above to the attention of the City Engineer.

Each bidder shall submit, with the proposal, a bidders bond made payable to the City of Ramsey in the amount of 5% of the total bid. No bidder may withdraw their bid for at least 45 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. The City of Ramsey reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive informalities.

By order of the City of Ramsey, Minnesota: May 23, 2017

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 26, June 2, 2017

