Anoka, St. Francis softball teams to meet up after 1st round wins

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Anoka and St. Francis softball teams won their first round games Thursday in the Section 7AAAA tournament. Top-seeded Anoka defeated No. 8 seed Andover 12-2 and the fifth-seeded Fighting Saints won at No. 4 seed Coon Rapids 14-2.

The two teams square off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

On the top half of the bracket, No. 2 Blaine won 11-0 against Duluth East and No. 3 Forest Lake defeated Cambridge-Isanti 12-0.

Anoka improved to 20-1 overall with its win. With a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning, the Tornadoes busted the game open with four runs in the fourth and another four in the fifth to reach the 10-run rule.

Erin Micklin, Laura King and Kaitlyn Backman had three hits apiece for Anoka. Amber Elliott knocked in four runs and Alyssa Wicks hit a home run.

Andover was led by Miah Hermanson’s three hits. Anoka’s Molly Swenson was given the win.

St. Francis got out to a quick start in its game with five first-inning runs. The Fighting Saints added four in the third and five in the sixth to earn the home win.