Anoka, St. Francis softball teams to meet up after 1st round wins

The Anoka and St. Francis softball teams won their first round games Thursday in the Section 7AAAA tournament. Top-seeded Anoka defeated No. 8 seed Andover 12-2 and the fifth-seeded Fighting Saints won at No. 4 seed Coon Rapids 14-2.
The two teams square off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
On the top half of the bracket, No. 2 Blaine won 11-0 against Duluth East and No. 3 Forest Lake defeated Cambridge-Isanti 12-0.
Anoka improved to 20-1 overall with its win. With a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning, the Tornadoes busted the game open with four runs in the fourth and another four in the fifth to reach the 10-run rule.
Erin Micklin, Laura King and Kaitlyn Backman had three hits apiece for Anoka. Amber Elliott knocked in four runs and Alyssa Wicks hit a home run.
Andover was led by Miah Hermanson’s three hits. Anoka’s Molly Swenson was given the win.
St. Francis got out to a quick start in its game with five first-inning runs. The Fighting Saints added four in the third and five in the sixth to earn the home win.