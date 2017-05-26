Blaine girls and boys lacrosse teams enjoying solid seasons

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Brian Broos and the Blaine boys lacrosse team won eight of their first 10 games after coming into the season inexperienced. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Records and statistics are as of May 18.

The Blaine girls and boys lacrosse teams were on opposite ends entering the 2017 season. The girls were coming off a state tournament appearance and with nearly everyone returning from that squad. For the boys, who lost 4-3 in double-overtime in the section championship game last year, they came into this season with an entirely new team.

But both teams are enjoying great seasons so far. The girls are 9-1 and the boys are 8-2.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Blaine boys head coach Josh Swart said. “I knew we had a lot of good athletes, but with low experience. I would have been fine with being a couple games above .500, but these guys are competitive. We’ve won some close games and have come from behind in others.”

The girls team has also pulled out close games this season, something they struggled to do in recent years.

“I was expecting to be pretty good, but I wasn’t expecting to be 9-1 to start the season,” head coach Dennis Osbeck said. “We’ve had some close games that have gone our way. I’ve been on the other side of those plenty of times. It’s nice to win those one-goal and two-goal games. Last year and two years ago we were on the other side of those.”

Abby Jones continues to be dominant for the Bengals. She has 42 goals with 14 assists. But what has led to Blaine’s success is other players taking some scoring stress off of Jones.

Paige Beebe, Ava Engler, Gabby Rosenthal, Gina Rosvold and Isabella Erne are just a few names who have stepped up to score double-digit points, some of whom were only in the single digits last year.

“ I felt like last year we relied on two players, but now we got some other girls stepping in and our defense is stepping up too,” Osbeck said. “Abby Jones is really leading the way. So if she’s not having a good game, I got five other girls I can rely on. That’s a huge help.” Ava Engler is one of several players who have stepped up for the Blaine girls lacrosse team, which is aiming for a return trip to the state tournament. (Photo by Bill Jones)

Sarah Ganley has been solid in the net with 79 saves. The Bengals have allowed double-digit goals in just four of their first 10 games.

Along with Swart, no one else really knew what to expect from the Blaine boys team this season. The Bengals lost around 18 players to graduation from last year’s team.

“We have a lot of kids that are new to varsity,” Swart said. “What has stood out the most is the excitement and eagerness to learn. The boys were very excited to get some varsity playing time. We only have a couple guys with varsity experience coming into the season. The boys have just been enthusiastic. They are very coachable.”

Wyatt Miller has proven to be the most steady offensive player with Kurtis Weigand leading the way on the defensive end. Midfielders Brian Broos and Evan Anderson have also provided solid play.

One big asset for Blaine is having seniors who are good multi-sport athletes who know their role. And even with a stinging loss one game short of state last season, the new-look Bengals don’t have to keep that in the back of their minds.

“Not really, mostly because this is almost an entirely new group,” Swart said on if there’s any motivation carried over from last year. “That loss to Anoka went to double overtime and was really tight. But this team has really had no identity coming into the year. We know Anoka is likely the team to beat. But it’s not like we need to avenge last year. It’s more let’s just see how good we can get and see how it goes at the end.”

