Court gives struggling vets a hand up

Veterans Court has a totally different atmosphere than civilian court. There’s applause to recognize achievements. Judges pose for photos with defendants and their families. Anoka County District Court Judge Jenny Walker Jasper congratulates Andre Atlas on his graduation from Anoka County Veterans Court on May 19. Photos by Eric Hagen

Since Anoka County started a Veterans Court in November 2013, it has seen tremendous results with very few graduates re-offending.

Its purpose is to help veterans whose substance abuse or mental illness have contributed to criminal offenses. By volunteering for more intensive supervision and treatment, veterans get more support than they would in a traditional court setting.

Defendants who were honorably discharged from military service and are not being charged with a serious crime are eligible for this program. Offenses that come with an automatic prison sentence such as murder, an assault where a victim is seriously injured or a burglary where someone is home do not qualify.

One of the more serious cases handled in Veterans Court was a felony second-degree assault when a veteran stabbed a man with a screwdriver. He graduated from the program and is still on probation, but doing well, according to public defense attorney Kelly Sinton, who works on veterans court cases.

But it’s not a free pass to a lighter sentence, Sinton clarified.

Participants are randomly tested for alcohol or drug use last least two times per week instead of the more typical twice per month. In the early stages, they must be in court two times each month. The required appearances become less frequent as they progress through the program, but it typically takes 18 to 24 months to “graduate.”

And if they fail to stay clean for 180 consecutive days while in the program, their sober date is re-set. They don’t have to go back to stage one of the program but it will take longer to graduate, according to Anoka County District Court Judge Jenny Walker Jasper, who is one of two presiding judges for the Anoka County Veterans Court along with Judge Tammi Fredrickson.

Sinton said that for some veterans, the logistics of finding transportation for the court appearances and frequent urine analysis screenings, as well as to the Veterans Affairs offices throughout the Twin Cities for more counseling programs, is too much to handle.

Walker Jasper said the Veterans Court model gives more time to develop relationships than a traditional court.

“I think they would tell you it’s really rewarding to have people who care about them, who see them and don’t just want to throw them in jail. They want to know, ‘How are you doing? How’s your family doing? How’s your treatment working out?’ It’s the most rewarding part of my job,” Walker Jasper said.

Personal motivation

There are personal ties to veterans for many of the people involved.

Walker Jasper’s father fought in World War II.

Blair Buccicone, an assistant Anoka County Attorney, had a father and brother serve and he was witness to their personal struggles.

After overcoming many struggles, Buccicone’s brother Oliver, who served two tours of duty in Iraq with the Marine Corps, graduated from Columbia Business School. The brothers started a non-profit called Squared Away, giving away tickets to the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves to veterans doing well as a gift to them for their hard work.

Buccicone felt veterans deserved more assistance than a civilian court could offer them. He approached Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo with the idea of starting a Veterans Court and quickly got the go-ahead.

For Buccicone, the fact that every single defendant “signed on a dotted line and said I’ll die for my country” is why it is morally so important for him to have Veterans Court.

“They deserve in return the best that we can do for them,” he said.

A different process

Cases are referred to Veterans Court in many different ways, most often through a police officer or an attorney.

Buccicone and Treye Kettwick handle the felony cases while Melissa Westervelt, a prosecuting attorney for the city of Coon Rapids, handles all misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors.

In exchange for this additional work by Westervelt, other cities have agreed to take more bail appearance hearings in civilian court, according to Mark Berglund, a prosecutor for the city of Blaine, which became the latest city to join Anoka County Veterans Court.

The multiple court appearances made by the veterans provide information for status updates.

Prior to Veterans Court on the first and third Fridays of each month, prosecutors, defense attorneys, a judge, a corrections officer, veterans services representatives, a peer coordinator and others with background in criminal justice will meet to discuss how well someone is doing and if they fail, what type of punishment may be justified.

Sinton said it’s a great opportunity to share information, sometimes off the record. There are different points of view, but non-adversarial to the point that an outsider would have trouble identifying who is the prosecutor or the defense attorney.

Blaine Police Detective Nate Hatanpa is impressed with how well veterans have done in the program. With some veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, they may need help in a hurry before any serious issues crop up.

While the Anoka County Veterans Service Office also has great resources, Hatanpa said there may be better served going to Veterans Court first. Anoka County Veterans Service Officer John Kriesel attends all the staff meetings and court hearings so he is aware of all the cases going through the process.

“I’m glad to see us help these vets who have served our country and need our help,” said Hatanpa, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard from 2002 to 2007.

Success stories

Mike Neault wrote a thank you letter to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy who pulled him over while he was high on marijuana. He had more drugs and syringes in his pockets and was riding his bike along Highway 97 to a friend’s house to shoot up.

Neault, who was in the Marine Corps from 1978 to 1984, has a history of drug abuse. He was previously convicted for manufacturing meth and had other possession charges. He had stayed clean while on probation from 2009 to 2014. But not long after probation was lifted, he was back to abusing drugs.

After his arrest, Neault heard about Anoka County Veterans Court. He has been clean since Dec. 26, 2014. Had it not been for this deputy pulling him over, he said he likely would be in prison.

“I’m so grateful for that program,” Neault said.

Ron Larson served in the Air Force from 1974 to 1978. After his fourth driving while impaired charge two years ago, Buccicone suggested Veterans Court might be a path for him.

Like others involved in the program, Larson was appointed a mentor, who as a veteran can more closely relate to what is on his mind. It’s a person he can call anytime he needs help.

It was a lot of work, but Neault and Larson said Veterans Court helped them turn their lives around.

“I would recommend this very highly to all vets that need the help,” Larson said. “They’ll help you tooth and nail. You just have to apply yourself.”

