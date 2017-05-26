2016 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Andover to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Boulevard NW, Andover, MN or on the web at www.andovermn.gov. Questions about this report should be directed to Jim Dickinson, City Administrator at 763-755-5100.
The following summaries are from the basic financial statements of the City for the year ended December 31, 2016.
CITY OF ANDOVER, MINNESOTA
STATEMENT OF NET POSITION
December 31, 2016
With Comparative Totals For December 31, 2015
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
CITY OF ANDOVER, MINNESOTA
STATEMENT OF ACTIVITIES
For The Year Ended December 31, 2016
With Comparative Actual Amounts For The Year Ended December 31, 2015
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
May 26, 2017
693505
http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/05/693505-1.pdf