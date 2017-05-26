Financial Statements – CITY OF ANDOVER, MINNESOTA

2016 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Andover to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Boulevard NW, Andover, MN or on the web at www.andovermn.gov. Questions about this report should be directed to Jim Dickinson, City Administrator at 763-755-5100.

The following summaries are from the basic financial statements of the City for the year ended December 31, 2016.

CITY OF ANDOVER, MINNESOTA

STATEMENT OF NET POSITION

December 31, 2016

With Comparative Totals For December 31, 2015

CITY OF ANDOVER, MINNESOTA

STATEMENT OF ACTIVITIES

For The Year Ended December 31, 2016

With Comparative Actual Amounts For The Year Ended December 31, 2015

