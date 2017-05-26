Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

-The Lupus Spiel USA held at Fogerty Arena and Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine from May 12-14 raised more than $60,000.

All proceeds go to the newly-formed Lupus research Foundation. Its mandate is to raise funds for lupus research and to raise awareness.

Regan Birr, creator of the spiel, said, “as a lupus patient, my focus is to find a cure. Therefore, our foundation’s goal is to provide as much funding to research as possible. I and my lupus-patient friends want to see an end to this disease, so that other young women don’t have to go through what we went through”.

The key is early detection and proper treatment. The LRF researchers are committed to working on genetics and therefore detection mechanisms, as well as, in partnership with drug companies, new and effective treatments.

“That,” said Birr, “is the way to the cure. Our researchers are collaborative and progressive. A cure is within 10 years, just a stone’s throw away.”

-The Blaine baseball team moved to No. 3 in the QRF after a 12-0 win against Park Center on May 18. The Bengals improved to 14-3 after the win.

-Blaine’s National Sports Center Velodrome kicked off its racing season May 18 with the first installment of the Thursday Night Lights weekly racing series, which will run through September 14. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

The Velodrome is one of the most unique facilities at the NSC campus, and dates back to the opening of the original NSC campus in 1990. The NSC Velodrome is the lone outdoor wood-plank velodrome in the Western Hemisphere.

It will play host to the Minnesota State Match Sprint Championship on July 10, the State Championship Pursuit Time Trials and Team Sprints on August 11, and the 500m, 1 km Time Trials, and Team Pursuit State Championship races on August 25.

-The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced its baseball awards last week.

Northwestern senior infielder and Anoka High School graduate Ryan Sutterer earned first team all-conference honors.

