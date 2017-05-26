Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated March 31, 2009 executed by Darin K. Shaw, as mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) as nominee for Polaris Home Funding Corp., as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Anoka County, Minnesota, on May 4, 2009 as Document Number 2007205.009, which was subsequently assigned to Bank of America, N.A. by an assignment of mortgage that was recorded on March 27, 2012 as Document Number 2030044.001, which was subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by an assignment of mortgage that was recorded on April 10, 2017 as Document Number 2167461.001 which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property situated in the county of Anoka and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 6337 143rd Lane NW, Ramsey, MN 55303, and Tax Identification Number 26-32-25-32-0019: Lot 9, Block 3, Hunters Hill.

That the original principal amount secured by said mortgage was $197,359.00; that there has been compliance with any condition precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by said mortgage and foreclosure of said mortgage required by said mortgage, any note secured thereby, or any statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt remaining secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof, that there is claimed to be due upon said mortgage and is due thereon at the date of this notice, the sum of $205,213.16.

That by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the said mortgage will be foreclosed by the sale of the above described premises with appurtenances, which said sale will be made by the Sheriff of Anoka County, Minnesota, at the Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard N.W. Andover, MN 55304, on July 19, 2017 at 10:00 oclock a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due on said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law, in accordance with the provisions of said mortgage. The time allowed by law for redemption by the mortgagors, their personal representatives, or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the property by 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2017 unless the foreclosure is postponed pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section580.07, or the redemption period is reduced to five (5) weeks under Minn. Stat. Section582.032.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Nicholas P. Edwards

Shelton, Harrison and Pinson, PLLC

Attorney for Carrington

Mortgage Services, LLC

701 Highlander Blvd., Suite 270

Arlington, TX 76015

P 817.522.7550 F 817.375.2006 File No.: 4000303613 A-4619679

