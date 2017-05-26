Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
August 21, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $160,550.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lana Chubb, a single person
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: September 07, 2006 Anoka County Recorder
Document Number:
1987358.005
Transaction Agent:
Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
U.S. Bank National Association
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka
Property Address: 705 85th Ln NW Unit 4, Coon Rapids, MN 55433-3596
Tax Parcel ID Number:
36-31-24-33-0119
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 84, Condominium No. 56, Springbrook Villas Condominium, Anoka County
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $140,839.18
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
July 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 10, 2018, or the next business day if January 10, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: May 10, 2017
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 037615F01
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
May 26,
June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017
691344