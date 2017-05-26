Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 21, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $160,550.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Lana Chubb, a single person

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 07, 2006 Anoka County Recorder

Document Number:

1987358.005

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: U.S. Bank National Association ND

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

Property Address: 705 85th Ln NW Unit 4, Coon Rapids, MN 55433-3596

Tax Parcel ID Number:

36-31-24-33-0119

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Unit No. 84, Condominium No. 56, Springbrook Villas Condominium, Anoka County

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $140,839.18

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Main Office of the Sheriff, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota 55304

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 10, 2018, or the next business day if January 10, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 10, 2017

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association successor by merger to U.S. Bank National Association ND

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037615F01

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 26,

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017

691344