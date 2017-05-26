Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

08/25/2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $164,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Matthew M. Johnson and Heather L. Johnson, as joint tenants, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Resmae Mortgage Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 09/06/2005 as Document No. 484349.010 in the Office of the County Register of Deeds, Anoka County, Minnesota

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: The Bank of New York Mellon formerly known as The Bank of New York as Trustee on behalf of CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1

Assignment dated: 01/06/2010

Assignment recorded:

01/29/2010

Assignment recording information: Document No. 500551.007

All in the records of the County Register of Deeds in and for Anoka County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.:

25 31 23 13 0048

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT THREE (3), BLOCK EIGHTEEN (18), CORRECTED PLAT OF BLOCKS 7,8,9,10,11,12,13,18 AND 19, CIRCLE PINES PART 1 EAST, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA.

Torrens Certificate No.86592

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 20 Crossway Drive, Circle Pines, MN 55014

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Resmae Mortgage Corporation

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Caliber Home Loans

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $169,513.54 AS OF 06/01/2017.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.

Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Anoka County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

7/19/2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN 55304 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 Months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 01/19/2018, or the next business day if 01/19/2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1 , Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

The Sayer Law Group,

P.C., By Brian G. Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E 4th St.,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Anoka County Union Herald

May 26,

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017

692089