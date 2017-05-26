Ordinances – CITY OF BLAINE

ORDINANCE 17-2377

SECOND READING

GRANTING A REZONING FROM I-2 (HEAVY INDUSTRIAL) TO I-2A (HEAVY INDUSTRIAL) TO ALLOW FOR THE EXPANSION OF OUTDOOR STORAGE FOR THE ADJACENT ASPHALT PLANT AT LOT 6, BLOCK 1, ZIMMERMAN INDUSTRIAL PARK. TILLER CORPORATION. CASE FILE NO. 17-0009

THE CITY OF BLAINE DOES ORDAIN: (Added portions are underscored and deleted portions are shown in brackets with overstrike.)

Section 1. The Official Zoning Map of the Zoning Code of the Municipal Code of the City of Blaine is hereby amended to change the zoning classification of the following described property:

Lot 6, Block 1; Zimmerman Industrial Park

Section 2. The above described property is hereby rezoned from:

[I-2 (Heavy Industrial)]

to

I-2A (Heavy Industrial)

Section 3. The City Manager is hereby directed to make the appropriate changes in the Official Zoning Map of the City of Blaine to reflect and show the changes in zoning classification as set forth above.

INTRODUCED and read in full this 4th day of May, 2017.

PASSED by the City Council of the City of Blaine this 18th day of May, 2017.

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

May 26, 2017

692107