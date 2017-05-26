Ordinances – CITY OF COON RAPIDS ORDINANCE NO. 2188

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF COON RAPIDS SO AS TO PROVIDE CHANGES IN THE ZONING CLASSIFICATION (PC 17-7)

The City of Coon Rapids does ordain:

Section 1. The official zoning map of the City of Coon Rapids is hereby amended to change the classification of the following described property from Office to General Commercial:

Parcel 1

Lot 2, Block 1, Riverdale Corners Second Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

Parcel 2

Outlot A, Hazelwood Manor 2nd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

Parcel 3

Outlot A, Hazelwood Manor 3rd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

Parcel 4

Outlot B, Hazelwood Manor 3rd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota

Parcel 5

That part of 124th Avenue NW, as dedicated on the recorded plat of Hazelwood Manor, Anoka County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the most easterly corner of Lot 6, Block 1, Hazelwood Manor 2nd Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof, Anoka County, Minnesota; thence southeasterly along the southeasterly extension of the northeasterly line of said Lot 6, a distance of 36.80 feet; thence easterly, a distance of 38.22 feet to the most westerly corner of Outlot B, Hazelwood Manor 3rd Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof, Anoka County, Minnesota; thence northeasterly along the northwesterly lines of said Outlot B and Outlot A, said Hazelwood Manor 3rd Addition and their northeasterly extension, a distance of 118.71 feet to intersect the southwesterly right-of-way line of U.S. Highway 10, as shown on said Hazelwood Manor 2nd Addition; thence northwesterly along said right-of-way line to the most easterly corner of Outlot A, said Hazelwood Manor 2nd Addition; thence southwesterly a distance of 124.04 feet to the point of beginning, retaining the watermain and sewer easement

Introduced the 2nd day of May, 2017

Adopted on the 16th day of May, 2017

/s/ Jerry Koch,

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Joan Lenzmeier,

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 26, 2017

692123