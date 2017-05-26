Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Achieve Services Inc hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the transportation equipment to serve elderly and persons with disabilities in Anoka County. Achieve is applying for one bus that will accommodate up to 16 seated positions and 6 wheelchair spots. Individuals or agencies seeking to request transportation service, coordinate transportation with Achieve, or comment about the application should contact Carol Donahoe, 1201 89th Ave NE Blaine MN 55434 763-783-4909. The deadline for submitting this application is June 30, 2017.

