SLP council checks next box for senior housing development

The Spring Lake Park City Council May 15 approved a new plat, one of the final steps in Dominium’s quest to build affordable senior living in the city. But progress was not made without conflict.

Mayor Cindy Hansen brought down her gavel twice and demanded Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff “follow protocol” when asking questions about Dominium’s planned 194-unit affordable senior housing complex.

The City Council voted to create a new planned unit development district encompassing the Goony Golf property and several adjacent parcels on Manor Drive Dec. 5, 2016. The action enabled Dominium to build affordable senior housing there.

Goodboe-Bisschoff had not yet been sworn in as a council member, but she voiced concerns at a public hearing preceding the action and has continued to do so since assuming her council seat in January.

Following a public hearing at the Planning Commission meeting April 24, council was asked May 15 to consider approving a preliminary and final plat that would combine 10 lots at 1066 County Highway 10 and 1063 and 1075 Manor Drive, where Dominium intends to build the Legends of Spring Lake Park.

“This just really cleans up legal descriptions and makes it easier for the city and also for Dominium and any future property owners well into the future,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said. “It’s just cleaner to have one building on one property versus having a building cross over multiple property lines.”

Staff recommended approval with revisions, as did the Planning Commission, unanimously.

Spring Lake Park Leased Housing Associates I LLLP, a Dominium company, must confirm existing easements on the property and vacate those.

One was identified where a power line runs through the property, and Buchholtz expects a petition to vacate the easement will come before the council next month.

“Obviously the power line will be relocated,” Buchholtz said. “That easement will cause some issues with the financing. … It won’t be needed anymore.”

Additionally, the city requested a triangle of right-of-way at the northwest corner of the plat so that if the city ever needs to build a more rounded corner as a traffic solution, it can do so.

“We received the traffic study, and it doesn’t appear that there’s going to be any traffic improvements needed,” Buchholtz said.

Finally, the city requested Dominium provide an easement or additional right-of-way along the plat’s northern edge so that the sidewalk along County 10 Service Drive will sit on public land.

At the Planning Commission, Commissioner Vince Smith questioned how the property came to be an affordable housing project.

“All of a sudden now I see affordable housing used all over the place,” Smith said. “When (previous applications) came through the Planning Commission, I had a little different perception of this.”

Buchholtz told Smith that the project has always been described as “affordable.” One resident of each unit must be at least 50 years old, and the average age of tenants living in similar facilities run by Dominium is 70, he added.

Goodboe-Bisschoff spoke during the public hearing and said she believed it was advertised as a senior housing project for individuals 55 and older.

The initial PUD did list the minimum age as 55, but it was amended in early 2017 after a scrivener’s error: The applicant listed 50 as the minimum age, and it was mistyped in the ordinance.

“I think we’re getting into the weeds,” Buchholtz said at the Planning Commission meeting. “We’ve already granted development rights for the project. What this application is about is consolidating 10 lots into one lot.”

Goodboe-Bisschoff continued to drill into the use of the word “affordable” and other points established in the PUD.

“I’m going to call a recess right now,” Hansen said after banging her gavel. “I cannot understand why you cannot follow protocol.”

Goodboe-Bisschoff also noted that the Coon Creek Watershed District tabled an application from Spring Lake Park Leased Housing Associates with seven stipulations April 24.

When the City Council meeting resumed, Buchholtz said he believed new plans had been submitted to the watershed addressing those concerns.

“I believe they will be acted on favorably by the watershed district,” he said.

But according to Coon Creek Watershed District Administrator Tim Kelly, the watershed district still had not received new plans addressing concerns, which have to do with matters of housekeeping, such as receipt of escrows, and storm water and hydraulics, as well as maintenance.

Engineering and physical science suggests “these seven items are not insurmountable,” Kelly said. “If you can meet the standards, you get approval.”

Dominium must resubmit plans by May 31 for consideration at the next watershed district board meeting June 12.

Council voted 4-1 to approve the Park Manor Second Addition preliminary and final plat May 15. Goodboe-Bisschoff emphatically provided the lone vote in opposition.

