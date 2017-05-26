Summons – SUMMONS

AND NOTICE

CHILD IN NEED OF PROTECTION OR

SERVICES MATTER

State of Minnesota

Anoka County District Court

Judicial District: Tenth

Court File Number: 02-JV-17-551

Case Type: Juvenile

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

AMY RAE LAMMERS

Parent

NOTICE TO: AMY RAE LAMMERS, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303, on 06/22/17 at 8:30 or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable

Barry A. Sullivan

Judge of District Court

BY: Lori Meyer/by Heather

Court Administrator

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 26, 2017

691710