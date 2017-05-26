Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case type: Other civil (Reformation of Instrument)

Court File No.: 02-CV-17-1924

Judge: James A. Cunningham, Jr.

US Bank, National Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

Amy Brehm, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Giles L. Courtney,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS;

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff have started a lawsuit against you.

The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons (60 days for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development). You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Bradley N. Beisel

Beisel & Dunlevy, P.A.

730 Second Avenue S.,

Suite 282

Minneapolis, MN 55402-2444

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Anoka County, Minnesota, commonly known as 1218 Norwood Lane, Anoka, MN 55303, and legally described as:

Lot 2, Block 3, Meadow Creek West 2nd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota.

(referred to as the Subject Property and the Correct Legal Description)

The purpose of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:

1. Reforming the Mortgage, document 2016067.005, nunc pro tunc, from the incorrect legal description cited therein to state the following Correct Legal Description:

Lot 2, Block 3, Meadow Creek West 2nd Addition, Anoka County, Minnesota.

2. Determining that the Mortgage, document 2016067.005, is a valid and enforceable lien against the Subject Property, notwithstanding the Incorrect Legal Description cited therein.

3.Determining that the Mortgage, document 2016067.005, has priority over Mortgage documents 2016067.008 (the HAF Mortgage) held by Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and Mortgage document 2035233.001 (the HUD Mortgage).

4. Determining that Giles L. Courtney has no right, title or interest in the Subject Property.

5. For such other and further relief as is deemed just by the court.

557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM

Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03 you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.

Dated: May 16, 2017

BEISEL & DUNLEVY, P.A.

By /s/ Bradley N. Beisel

Bradley N. Beisel (#6191)

730 Second Avenue South,

Suite 282

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Ph: (612) 436-2222

[email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 26, June 2, 9, 2017

691779