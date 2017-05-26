Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Quiet Title

02-CV-17-1957

Devrin Z.A. Thomas,

Plaintiffs,

v.

Kathleen Rae Coldren,

also the unknown heirs of Kathleen Rae Coldren, and also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within twenty (20) days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Christopher L. Olson (#0395191)

GDO Law

4770 White Bear Parkway,

Suite 100

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

[email protected]

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN

RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within twenty (20) days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

This action involves, affects, or brings into question real property situated in the County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 24, Block 15, Columbia Heights Annex to Minneapolis, Anoka County, Minnesota.

*Commonly known as 4433 Washington Street NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of said action is to obtain an order of the Court declaring that Devrin Z.A. Thomas is the owner, in fee, of the real property described above, and that the Defendants have no right, title, estate, interest, or lien in or upon the said real estate.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against Defendants.

Dated: April 24, 2017

GDO LAW

/s/ Christopher Olson

Christopher L. Olson (#0395191)

4770 White Bear Parkway,

Suite 100

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Telephone: (651) 426-3249

[email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

