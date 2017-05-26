Tornadoes’ Trent Palmer tallies impressive pitch count

Trent Palmer, Anoka High School right-handed pitcher, wrapped up the 2017 baseball regular season with a 5-0 win-loss record and 68 strikeouts. (Photo by Sue Austreng)

With visions of major league baseball playing in his head, Trent Palmer’s windup evolved from a child’s playful toss in the backyard to a 92 mph fastball from the Tornado pitching mound.

The Anoka High School senior completed the 2017 regular season with a career 13-3 win-loss record, chalked up 134 strikeouts and recorded a .390 high school career batting average. He currently leads the Northwest Suburban Conference with 68 strikeouts for the season.

His place on the pitching mound began after playing T-ball as a child.

“I was three or four (years old) playing T-ball and when I got a little bigger my Dad taught me to pitch in the backyard. He was my pitching coach and trainer. He taught me everything,” Palmer said.

Palmer’s been throwing strikeouts for Anoka’s varsity squad since his sophomore year. Junior Zachary LaBarr is his go-to guy behind the plate.

“Trent’s got focus most don’t have. He’s aggressive with his pitches, knows what he needs to throw and he hits the spot,” said LaBarr.

Palmer credits weight lifting and “keeping fit” with the power behind his fastball and said his slider is another pitch he’d call his best.

“I just like to throw it past kids. My fastball up and slider are my two best pitches,” he said and called Cy Young winner Roger Clemens his major league pitching hero.

“He could do anything, strike out anyone. He’s my guy,” Palmer said.

Anoka’s pitching ace also said he looks to Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer and New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard for inspiration.

“I just work hard, keep fit, watch college and major league baseball and try to keep improving,” Palmer said.

When the high school season wraps up, Palmer plays summer ball with the Anoka American Legion team.

Eager to continue his pursuit of play at “the big show,” Palmer accepted a three-year baseball scholarship to Jacksonville University where he will pitch for the Dolphins.

“My goal is to get to the college world series and get a look at by some major league scouts and then, who knows,” said Palmer, who plans to study secondary education with an emphasis on social studies and economics at Jacksonville.

Baseball isn’t Palmer’s only sporting passion. He also plays basketball and football.

On the roster for an in-house basketball team called the Anoka War Eagles, Palmer and his teammates won the 2017 state championship and have been league champs for three years.

On the football field, Palmer plays defensive end. But on the field, on the court or on the diamond, Palmer’s work ethic powers his success.

“He is the hardest worker out there. He is an incredible young man and Jacksonville – they are thrilled to have him,” said Tornado baseball coach Shannon Blansette as his team got set for the Section 7AAAA playoffs.

Ranked second in the Northwest Suburban Conference, the Anoka nine could win sections and make it to the state tournament, Blansette said.

“If our pitchers throw strikes and we play defense like we know we can, we’ve got a chance,” he said. “Baseball is a game of inches and anything could happen to any team on any given day. We’ll just play our game and see what comes of it.”

With Palmer on the mound, the Tornadoes take the field May 31 for the opening game of section playoffs. Section champs head to June 15-16 state tournament play at CHS Field, St. Paul with the championship game played June 19 at Target Field, Minneapolis.

For section and state tournament brackets and win-loss results, visit www.mshsl.org or www.MNbaseballhub.com.