Letters to the Editor for June 2

Push for pro-Islamic changes

To the Editor:

Nationwide there is a growing concern about Islamic infiltration into America’s K-12 education system. San Diego, California is a prime example. This past April in a shocking 4-0 vote by the school board of the San Diego Unified School District, a decision was made that all public school students in that school district will be forced to take religious classes about Islam in social studies – including information on prominent Muslims and steps to promote a more positive image of Islam. In attendance at that board meeting were 150 Muslims.

The administrators and teachers in that district will be given calendars showing Islamic holidays to ensure they are recognized starting this fall. Muslim students will be given ‘safe spaces’ on campus to combat “Islamophobia.”

Weren’t prayer and the Bible removed from the public schools as well as many Christmas and Easter celebrations? Now they are forcing students to study Islam and remember Islamic holidays. Suddenly the ACLU is silent and no one is crying ‘separation of church and state’.

This new plan is the brainchild of CAIR – the Council for American-Islamic Relations. The National Review reports that CAIR is a front organization for the terrorist group Hamas. It was founded by two self-identified supporters of Islamic terrorism and was one of 82 groups around the world designated terrorist organizations by the United Arab Emirates and other governments worldwide. And now they are telling San Diego schools what they must do. Remember, what happens in California doesn’t stay in California.

CAIR representative Hanif Mohebia was very happy with the school board’s decision. He stated: “If we do this right, San Diego Unified School District would be the leading school district in the nation to come up with a robust and beautiful anti-bully and anti-Islamophobic program. I’m really happy we’re going toward the right direction. …”

CAIR is already at work in Minnesota using ‘bullying prevention’ to advance their agenda – with an assist from the Minnesota Department of Education and the School Safety Technical Assistance Center. This is a warning, Minnesota. CAIR is pushing forward with pro-Islamic changes in Minnesota schools and we’d better pay attention!

Barb Anderson

Champlin

Thanks for supporting veterans

To the Editor:

Poppy and Memorial weekends are now over, but remembering the fallen comrades and those who are still actively serving in the military should always be in our minds and hearts. We want to thank everyone who volunteered to hand out poppies on May 19 and 20 and get donations for our needy veterans and our veterans programs.

You were all real troopers with standing the cold and wind on Friday and trying to stay dry and warm on Saturday when it rained most of the day.

We are so appreciative that we have such dedicated and devoted members of Post 334 to help out others in need. Thank you to the Auxiliary members who spent two days counting the proceeds, also the many businesses for their generous donations, and to all the patrons at our American Legion who donated to the poppy funds. You all helped make this a very successful year, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

Please patronize these businesses and tell them thank you for their generous donations: M. Northfield DBA All Seasons Garage Door Company, Aspen Agency, Carlson Toyota, Coon Rapids Chrysler/ Dodge/Jeep/ Ram, Hi-Ten Service Center ~ Scott Schulte, HT Healing Techniques, Dr. Thomas Miller, Jean Kay Interiors, Kinlo Automotive Inc./McKay Collision, Lonna Jean Espedal, Luther/North Country Ford/Lincoln, Minnoco Hwy 10 Mobile, North Suburban Agencies, Inc., Paul’s Barber Shop, Precision Tune, Rasmussen Accounting, UltraTech Automotive, Inc., Wiser Choice Liquors. I am sorry if I missed someone, as your generosity will reap great rewards to those in need.

Diane Bohlman

Coon Rapids American Legion Auxiliary #334

What kind of conscience does Paulsen have?

To the Editor:

We would like to connect the dots between Rep. Erik Paulsen, our representative, and his callous vote for the AHCA . Erik has been flying under the radar as a moderate Minnesotan, a nice guy, a math guy. Erik cast his vote before the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office had a chance to score it for its impact on people and on the budget. As of last Wednesday we know the CBO projects that by 2026, 56 million people are expected to uninsured. Reduced spending on health care will affect the middle class, the poor, the sick, the elderly and the disabled. Should a form of the Republican House bill pass, every millionaire could receive large tax cuts paid for by the cut in care to 32 million people. Whether or not a form of this bill is ever passed, Erik’s constituents should ask what kind of conscience must he have in order to put so many in dire conditions while the wealthy benefit once again? We think Congressional District 3 can and should do better than Erik Paulsen!

Art and Jane Price

Coon Rapids

Paper falls short on legislative, congressional coverage

To the Editor:

The Anoka UnionHerald claims to be the newspaper of Anoka County. Yet I rarely see any coverage or reporting of the views, positions or votes of our elected representatives. Congressman Tom Emmer represents most of Anoka County.

However I rarely, if ever, see any reporting of his positions or his voting on important issues of our day. Where is the continuing weekly coverage of his positions on health care, the federal budget, deregulation of environmental protections, voting rights?

Come on! These issues materially affect every citizen of Anoka County. The same can be said of your coverage of State Sen. Abler and Rep. Whalen who represent the city of Anoka. What’s their positions that local governments take over administration of Medicaid, of immigration enforcement, deciding who gets affordable health insurance and who does not? Who do they think will provide essential maternal health care if Planned Parenthood is defunded? I can’t find those answers in the Anoka UnionHerald.

It appears the Union Herald forsakes journalistic news reporting to become instead the Anoka Newsletter. Yes, every pancake breakfast, motorcycle rally, Car Show and DWI is front page news. But Congressman Emmer’s views on GOP proposed tax increases are nowhere to be seen. Come On! Who else is going to report these stories? Not the StarTribune, not the Pioneer Press; Emmer is not the congressman for either Minneapolis or St. Paul! I challenge the publisher, editors and reporters of the UnionHerald to stand up and better serve the people of Anoka County as true journalists. Do not just be the Skyway News of Anoka. I know you can do better.

Peter Rech

Anoka