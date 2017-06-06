Legacy students offer creative help

Legacy Christian Academy elementary students are helping to create a new children’s book and some will even be morphed into cartoon characters. Mark Yaeger asked these Legacy Christian Academy students to pretend they are playing soccer. He is turning them into cartoon characters for a book that he and Tom Kelby are creating with the help of the school’s first through fourth graders. Photo by Eric Hagen

Children’s author Tom Kelby and illustrator Mark Yaeger, who both have connections to the private Christian school in Andover, stopped by in February during “I Love to Read Month” so the first through fourth graders could help draft passages for a new book they are working on.

The duo came back on May 22 to gather illustrations for the book. Yaeger asked students to give different poses. He captured their images on a tablet that he will use to create cartoon characters.

The story follows the fictional character named Billy Muggins. He’s not like any other kid. His hair is made of bread, which creates some interesting challenges. Pigeons and even some classmates love to nibble on his head. He has a hard time doing “headers” in soccer. He often looks at maps of the world, wondering if there is anyone else like him.

But although he is different, Billy Muggins still goes to class every day and is involved at school.

Joel Nydam, principal of preK through sixth grade students at Legacy Christian Academy, said that while the purpose of this initiative was to give kids a chance to be involved in the creation of a book the story sends a positive message that everyone has a special gift.

There was not one student who played the star character of Billy Muggins. Yaeger took images of different students doing different activities that will be used to create the fictional characters.

Christian Zanter, a second grade student, was asked to pose with a backpack strapped over his shoulder as he pretended to walk to school. Yaeger then asked him to swat at the air above his head, imagining he was trying to keep pigeons away from his bread head. Christian thinks it’s “cool” that he will be one of the featured cartoon characters.

Yaeger and Kelby said the book will be completed before the start of the next school year in the fall and Legacy Christian Academy’s first through fourth graders will be credited for helping create the 32-page book. They hope the book can be published to a wider audience than Legacy Christian Academy, but their main goal was to inspire future authors and illustrators.

“It’s fun to see their eyes light up. It may spark one or two to be a writer or an illustrator some day,” Yaeger said.

