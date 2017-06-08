Letters to the Editor for June 9

Legislative session a productive one

To the Editor:

At the end of May we wrapped up a historically productive legislative session. If you take a look back at the to-do list Republicans laid out when we won the majority of both the Senate and House, you’ll see that we checked off every item – plus a whole lot more.

Our first priority was addressing the health care premium emergency that Obamacare and MNsure created, in which thousands of families across Minnesota watched their premiums skyrocket – many were paying more than their mortgage! We passed an immediate relief package to ease the pressure on these families, and followed it up with a premium security plan to create more stability going forward.

Under DFL leadership, there were a number of issues that failed to get done, like tax relief, funding for roads and bridges, REAL ID, Sunday Sales, and a fix for Minnesota’s teacher shortage.

Our tax relief bill was the biggest in two decades, with relief for working families, families with small children, retirees, students, Main Street business owners, farmers, and more.

Thousands of lane miles and hundreds of bridges will be repaired thanks to our transportation bill. Senate Republicans have promised for years that we could fix Minnesota’s roads and bridges without raising gas taxes, and in our first session leading the Senate, that’s exactly what we did. In fact, it’s the largest investment in transportation infrastructure without a tab fee or gas tax increase in state history.

Republicans also set out to show that divided government and gridlock do not have to go hand-in-hand. We were productive because we involved the governor early and often. By getting his input and accepting so many of his suggestions, we were able to convince him to sign every one of our major agenda items, including each budget bill.

Any legislature would be happy to accomplish just one of these goals in a session, but Republicans got them all done. This historically productive session is just the beginning; we already have a strong foundation built for even more success next year.

Sen. Michelle Benson

R-Ham Lake

Other ways to reduce medical costs

To the Editor:

When I first heard about governmental health insurance, I asked myself, why? My understanding of health insurance was simply a benefit through my employer, or if I didn’t have an option of getting it through the employer, I would go out and find the best health insurance plan on my own.

Then I heard some people saying it was their right to have health insurance. Really?

Assume it is everyone’s right to have health insurance. The term everyone is pretty demanding.

Like so many socialist ideas, the working people would have to have their premiums increased so the people who won’t or can’t pay will have health insurance.

As it has been said, socialism works until you run out of someone else’s money.

Here are some of my ideas to reduce our medical cost:

–A basic thing such as families helping their own family members with health cost should always be the first effort in lieu of expecting the government to pay the cost.

–Churches used to be a source of helping their own members. We need to get back to that type of thinking.

–All citizens should be required to put a percentage of their income into to a tax deductible health savings plan.

–Tort reform, which limits lawsuits or the amount of lawsuits against doctors and hospital. Why? Because doctors and hospitals have to have liability insurance to pay for patient lawsuits whether they are justified or not. Patients do need protection against “bad” doctors and hospitals, but the question is how much and where does it end.

–Freedom of selecting insurance across state lines with national regulations.

–Insurance companies, hospitals and doctors would need to have a higher degree of regulation. Why does aspirin cost $50?

–Research institutions have to be more accountable and show tangible results for all the grant money they receive.

The national debt is a huge factor. Individually we have to stop asking the government for more and more, accept a tremendous tax increase or get ready to stand in soup lines.

Gene Hodel

Oak Grove

Training needed but not for police

To the Editor:

This is in response to your editorial article that was printed May 5 entitled, “Escalating demands on police require additional training.”

I have recently retired from a 30 plus year in law enforcement and would like to share my thoughts. In short, I would agree, there is a demand for more training. But, let me be crystal clear, not for the police.

Here’s an idea, let’s take that $ 16.5 million tax payer burden and put towards junior high and high school education for children. Classes would be about, oh let’s say, if your committing a crime and the police show up and tell you to stop, you stop. Or if you’re committing a crime with a weapon in your hand and the police tell you to drop, you drop it.

Let’s imaging a world with perfectly trained cops and perfectly performing cops. Is this going to solve society’s problems? Sure it will, if you live in Utopiaville. You want to take me off the street and put me in a classroom half my career and listen to the same things over and over? OK fine. It’s less dangerous for me, but it’s a waste of taxpayer money and less time making society a safer place.

I know what you’re thinking, do cops make mistakes? The reason I’m not going to talk about that is because that’s a distraction from the real problem. We desperately need to “have a conversation” about personal responsibility, respect for authority and having a moral compass. I know that might make people feel bad and violate all rules of political correctness.

Do we need additional training? Indeed. Another wild idea. Let’s put the training towards the problem, not the symptom.

Jim Goodrich

Andover

Our democracy faces a threat

To the Editor:

While many major news outlets attempt to normalize the behavior and presidency of President Donald Trump, it was refreshing to see Managing Editor Moran Froemming at least suggest that someone “take the man’s phone away.”

The press, and everyone else for that matter, should face the obvious reality that President Trump is a fully formed imbecile and a thin-skinned narcissist. He has a complete lack of the basic leadership skills necessary to be president.

Make no mistake; our democracy is facing an existential threat of a type it has never faced before.

President Trump is able to lie with such alacrity and frequency that his supporters are no longer able to discern fact from fiction. The term “fake news” was created by Trump as a necessary tool to dismiss any fact that does not comply with his fabricated reality.

Thus we have a “populist” who campaigned on “draining the swamp” and who, once elected, filled his administration with Goldman Sachs alums and hedge fund managers. We have the pledge to create health care for everyone that will be “a lot less expensive,” but that turns out will deprive 24 million Americans of coverage and will allow states to cancel, among other things, requirements for insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions. We have a president – and this one is so over-the-top that it should absolutely shock any American – who invites the Russian foreign minister and ambassador into the Oval Office, bans American press coverage, and to impress his guests, divulges top secret information.

In addition to sidling up to the worst autocrats and dictators (the Philippines’ Duterte, Egypt’s el-Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan) President Trump has managed, in short order, to alienate our natural allies in democratic Western Europe. His apparent bromance with Russian President Putin is equally bizarre and disturbing. President Trump’s admiration for a murdering thug and kleptocrat is truly appalling.

What to do? For starters every U.S. newspaper and news network and every concerned citizen should be demanding President Trump’s immediate resignation. The damage this man, and his administration’s merry band of incompetent interlopers, has done in four long months cannot continue!

Gene Case

Andover