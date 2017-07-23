Apartments to have same size trash, recycling containers

Ordinances requiring apartment buildings to have the same size trash and recycling containers were adopted by the Coon Rapids City Council July 5.

The ordinances also mandate that the 54 largest apartment buildings in the city, which have a centralized trash/recycling collection system, have the same weekly pickup for recycling as they do for trash.

The vote was 6-0; Council Member Brad Johnson was not at the meeting.

The ordinances will go into effect Sept. 1.

According to Recycling Coordinator Colleen Sinclair, this is the second of a two-phase project aimed at boosting recycling at multi-unit apartment buildings with centralized waste collection.

Phase one, which dealt with waste hauler reporting criteria and the placement of consistent signage on all waste and recycling containers at these buildings, was approved by the council in May.

When the second phase proposals were presented by staff at a council work session May 9, there was consensus by council members to move forward with the changes, resulting in three ordinances, one for the collection schedule, a second amending the current recycling ordinance and the third dealing with waste collection and recycling definitions.

According to Sinclair, recycling at multi-unit housing in Coon Rapids has lagged behind single-family residential homes in large part because the trash containers are bigger than the recycling containers in the apartment building enclosures, reducing the incentive to recycle and leading to more recyclable items ending up in the trash.

The one-to-one ratio is currently a statewide industry practice for businesses, schools and single-family residential because of its proven success rate for increased recycling, Sinclair told the council.

And where the city has conducted pilot programs at apartment buildings, recycling rates have grown, trash rates have dropped and there has been cost savings to the property owner, she said.

There has also been improved compliance with the city’s trash enclosure code, Sinclair said.

According to Sinclair, educational information has been sent to or discussed with property managers at all the city’s multi-unit properties over the past two years in an effort to increase awareness on recycling methods and offer assistance in handling bulky waste on the site.

With the code changes, city staff will do site inspections to ensure compliance and haulers will be monitored at the time of license renewal, Sinclair said.

“Recycling staff will continue to work with each multi-family property to ensure a successful transition for the individual needs of each site,” she said.

When the ordinance first came to the council for introduction at its June 20 meeting, some concerns were raised, especially by Johnson, on how the containers would differ, some buildings may not have a one-to-one rate of refuse to recyclables and that recycling would have to be picked up as often as mainstream waste.

But Sinclair said all but one hauler licensed by the city has containers with different colored lids and the city has stickers in place on all refuse containers, while staff was gearing up to find the right fit for each building with property managers.

“Coon Rapids is leading the way” and Sinclair believed the proposed ratio would work, she said.

Council Member Wade Demmer at the June 20 meeting encouraged all affected property owners with questions or concerns to contact a council member, but at the July 5 meeting, he said he had received no complaints and moved adoption of the ordinances.

The Sept. 1 effective date of the ordinances does give impacted properties time to come into compliance, including with the trash enclosure code, according to Council Member Brad Greskowiak.

“In some cases, there are no trash enclosures at all,” said Public Works Director Tim Himmer.