Sogn honored as agent of the year

The Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers has honored Bruce Sogn with its Agent of the Year award. Bruce Sogn

The award is given to an agent who has dedicated their career to supply the customer with viable service, counseling and providing them with the best products for their insurance needs.

Sogn, president of Oakwood Insurance Agency, started his business after seeing his father’s success in the community and has been involved in the insurance business for close to three decades.

According to Daniel D. Riley, executive president of the association, Sogn “has an outstanding reputation with his colleagues in the business as well as the insurance companies he represents.”

Sogn said his success was due to the partnership with his wife and son. He continued to commend his hard, working staff in his agency for his overall success.

“Bruce is a member that has always given back to his profession and he truly deserves to be recognized for all of his dedication to the industry,” Riley said.