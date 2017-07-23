Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Spring Lake Park trap and skeet team has doubled in size since beginning in 2014 and 2015. (Submitted Photo)

The Spring Lake Park trap and skeet team continues to grow and saw a successful season in the spring. With the trap team beginning in 2014 and skeet beginning in 2015, the team has increased from 19 athletes to 43. The team is made up of middle school and high school students who must have a gun safety certificate.

At the Conference 5A trap championships in Alexandria, Grant Thompson tied for 30th in the high gun varsity male division. Joe Privratsky tied for 39th. In the high gun junior varsity male division, Nathan Litke and Blake Kruse tied for 27th. Alea Zemlicka tied for 15th in the high gun junior varsity female division and Cally-Ann Jacobsen tied for 35th.

In the high gun novice male division, Henley Petersen finished fourth and Jordan Rodenborg tied for 24th. Ava Privratsky placed 15th in the high gun novice female division.

The skeet championships were held in Prior Lake, and Ben Hanselman tied for eighth in the high gun varsity male division while Braxton Rootes took 22nd. Schaffer Denno finished tied for ninth and Nick Hanselman tied for 14th in the high gun junior varsity male division.

The Spring Lake Park program looks to continue growing. Fall 2017 registration opens at the beginning of August.