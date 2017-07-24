Masons host 300th anniversary celebration

On Saturday, June 24 Masons from all over the state gathered outside the Anoka Masonic Lodge located at 1908 Third Ave. to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the formation of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Considered by many to be the “mother” lodge in all of Freemasonry, it holds a prominent place in who they are. Though they work and function under their own jurisdiction, as do each state, province or country independently, it is known that the Masonic history can be traced back to the 13th century, and it is believed by many that their gentle craft is older still, perhaps back to the time of the Pharaohs. Still, it was with the forming of the United Grand Lodge of England that has truly led to modern day freemasonry.

The history was presented by one of the past Grand Masters of the state, Neil Neddermeyer.

Though they gathered together to celebrate their history and those who came before them, they did not forget who they are today, not just as Blue Lodge Masons, but their whole Masonic Family. It was shown by the fact that so much of that family was also in attendance, from the York Rite Bodies, Scottish Rite, Selim Grotto, Shrine, Jobs Daughters, DeMolay and of course their sisters and brothers of the Order of the Eastern Star, without whom so much of the good work we do could not be done and who, like all the others have enriched their continuing history with their presence. They were blessed to have with them to speak about this great organization, the Worthy Grand Matron of Minnesota, Peg Oliver.

Nearly 200 Masons, guests and appending body members came out to hear these speakers, with Masons from over 26 of the 140 lodges in the state. Many Grand Lodge Members came out and the Senior Grand Warden, Steven Johnson brought greetings from the Grand Master of Minnesota. (Who had obligations elsewhere that day)

The day culminated with a picnic that had to be moved indoors because of weather.