Reading list a tribute to Laura Ingalls Wilder

Rosalyn Hope

Contributing Writer

I would make a terrible pioneer – I’m too attached to AC and my DVR. That probably explains why I like reading about pioneers – I’m so intrigued by their hardy nature. My favorite pioneer is Laura Ingalls Wilder so this month’s book list is a tribute to her.

“Little House in the Big Wood”s by Laura Ingalls Wilder – This is the quintessentially cozy book up to literally the last sentence. Pa, Ma, Laura, Mary and Baby Carrie work together to make a warm, homey cabin and while the wind may have howled outside, they were always snug inside. Garth Williams’ illustrations add to the warmth that this classic conveys. (Harper & Row, 1953, c1932)

“Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography” edited by Pamela Smith Hill – In 2014 the South Dakota Historical Society Press brought to publication for the first time the original first draft of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s autobiography Pioneer Girl. Five years in the making, this SDHS publication was wildly popular. Whereas most SDHS publications barely break even, this annotated autobiography netted over $800,000. Hill, the author of “Laura Ingalls Wilder: A Writer’s Life”, annotates Wilder’s autobiography including notes, diary entries, letter and photos, fleshing out the real Laura Ingalls Wilder and including never-before heard stories. (South Dakota Historical Society Press, c2014)

“The Wilder Life: My Adventures in the Lost World of Little House on the Prairie” by Wendy McClure – Like me, McClure loved the Little House books as a child so as an adult she decides to visit every Laura Ingalls Wilder historic site and she convinces her boyfriend Chris to tag along. From their survival of a Dakota thunderstorm in a “covered wagon” to Chris’ love for Almanzo’s two-fisted eating (donut in one hand and pancake in the other), McClure’s hilarious homage will easily remind readers of their love for the Wilder stories and more than likely inspire a road trip or two. (Riverhead Books, c2011)

“The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang – Kao Kalia Yang’s strong relationship with her father Bee always reminds me of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s strong bond with her pa. This memoir, which traces Yang’s family’s journey from war-torn Laos to refugee camps in Thailand to St. Paul, also mirrors the Ingalls family’s migrant life in search of home. In fact, in describing the first house Yang’s parents buy in St. Paul, Yang even refers to Laura Ingalls on page 194, comparing the house to a “house that should have been on the prairie”. (Coffee House Press, c2008)

“Pioneer Girl” by Bich Minh Nguyen – Lee Lien was always determined to never wind up working in her mother’s restaurant but until her newly gained PhD leads to employment elsewhere, she’s stuck and then she discovers a long-forgotten brooch that quite possibly belongs to Laura Ingalls Wilder. In 1965 a woman named Rose accidentally left the brooch behind in Lien’s grandfather’s café in Saigon. Could Rose be Rose Wilder Lane and could the brooch be the one that Almanzo gave his fiancée for Christmas all those years ago? (See page 230 in These Happy Golden Years) This jumpstarts Lien’s long-held fascination with the Ingalls family and leads to her quest to prove once and for all whether the brooch is an Ingalls family heirloom. (Viking, c2014)

For more pioneer stories, check out the book list featured on the Anoka County Library website.

Rosalyn Hope is an outreach librarian at Anoka’s Rum River Branch.