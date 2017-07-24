Round Up for Change funds local nonprofits

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

The city of Anoka has made its twice-annual distribution of money it collects through the Round Up for Change program.

Ratepayers who purchase electricity though Anoka’s municipal service are able to round up their monthly utility bill. That extra change is then donated to a list of local nonprofits.

According to Finance Director Lori Yager, the city is allocating about $17,477 for this six-month span. This includes $4,000 to Alexandra House and $9,250 to Youth First Community of Promise.

Round Up donations made by customers who live in Hennepin County will be distributed to the food shelves CEAP (serving east Champlin) for $810 and CROSS (serving west Champlin and Dayton) for $3,417.

While there has been a loss of participants since the program started in 2012, down to 6,000 from a high of 8,100, Yager said it has been a very successful program.

The city will make another round of donations in December.

Members of the Anoka City Council praised the program’s results.

“It just goes to show you that a little bit from a lot of people can make a big difference,” Mayor Phil Rice said.

For the households that participate, the average contribution is $5.99 each year. The maximum would be less than $12.

