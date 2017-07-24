Sheriff’s Office stretches out safety camp lessons

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office tried out a new format for Safety Camp this year. Andover firefighter Shawn Frink gives MacKayla Cooper and other safety campers a lesson on fire extinguishers. Photo by Eric Hagen

Rather than the traditional two-day camp that it has done and other cities such as Blaine, Coon Rapids and Ramsey continue to do, the Sheriff’s Office decided to try splitting the camp into four two-hour sessions each Thursday afternoon from June 22 through July 13.

“We’re trying something new. We want to see if we can get to a more manageable event that is more efficient and still get the important topics to kids of this age group,” said Laura Landes, crime prevention coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office.

Children soon to enter the third, fourth or fifth grade came to the Andover YMCA to learn how to safely talk to strangers if they need help, bike safety, fire safety, CPR and AED use and bullying prevention.

Landes said the YMCA was a natural partner for this new format. The Y Summer Power Program brought in 65 kids each week. Children not involved with the YMCA program were still welcome to attend all sessions or just one of them. There were about 35 additional students most weeks, but attendance was low on July 6, which she assumed was due to many families being on vacation during the week of the Fourth of July.

Through a magic show, Brian Richards taught these elementary students how to “Be Aware, Be Alert, Be Safe” before deputies and firefighters reinforced the message.

But this was not the traditional “stranger danger” talk, Landes said.

If children get separated from their parents in a store, Landes said they should look for a person in uniform, someone behind a cash register or wearing a name tag and ask them for help. If they can’t find anyone like that, they should look for parents who have children with them.

“This is a tricky situation but we feel by addressing real life situations they can be involved in and reminding them to stay calm and reinforcing that most strangers are good and good people want them to be safe, they will find people to help them,” Landes said.

Rich Wieber made an appearance to wow the crowd with bike stunts, but most of the time was spent on safety lessons such checking your bike and helmet to make sure your gear is safe for riding.

During “fire safety” week, Andover firefighters covered escape plans, using fire extinguishers and how to do CPR and use an AED.

CLIMB Theater came in the last day – July 13 – to act out scenarios these kids may see in their school hallways, playgrounds, on the streets and even on the Internet. Bullying can take many forms and witnesses should never stand idly by, they stressed.

< > Andover firefighter Kristy Wisniewski tells Larkin Rieck that it is OK to put more pressure on a chest when doing compressions for CPR. Students at the July 6 session of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Safety Camp also learned how to use an AED.

