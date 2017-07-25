Free community child safety program

Minnesota Mason’s KidsID program is holding a free community event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Savers in Coon Rapids, 50 Coon Rapids Blvd.

The KidsID program offers a child safety program providing the tools authorities need if a child is to go missing. Volunteers of the KidsID program help create identifying materials for a child such as finger print samples, a physical description, a video of the child and DNA samples, all free of charge.

The program operates under strict confidentiality to unable safety for the child and family. The event will cover necessary tips and instructions parents can go through in case of an emergency. For more information, contact state coordinator for KidsID John Cook at 320-358-3897.