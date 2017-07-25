More money for mental health crisis response

More money has been allocated to Anoka County’s adult and children mobile mental health crisis response services.

Last year the county received a $363,920 grant for the 2017 program from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, which has now awarded the county another $51,942 for this year.

The Anoka County Board June 27 accepted the additional state dollars and also reallocated $40,000 in existing state mental health dollars to the crisis response services for a total of $91,924.

Additional funding is always nice, said Anoka County Board Chairperson Rhonda Sivarajah.

“We are reprioritizing dollars from our overall mental health grant from the state to stabilize crisis mobile staffing and meet staffing demands,” said Jerry Pederson, county director of social services and behavioral health.

According to Monica Halvorson, human services contracts and grants planner, the additional money will increase staff and salaries for full-time and on-call, delivering and promoting services, conducting outreach and education and handling data management as required by the state.

The county has contracted with Canvas Health, Oakdale, to provide the mental health crisis response services since 2012, although the county has offered the program since 2002, Pederson said.

The crisis response service operates 24/7 every day of the year, according to Pederson.

The county has a crisis response line, 763-755-3801, to help everyone with a mental health crisis at no charge, Pederson said.

The Canvas Health staffer taking the calls provides immediate response, either over phone or face-to-face, he said.

While third-party reimbursement will often pay for the services, no one is turned away if the person in crisis does not have an insurance plan, the county website states.

According to its website, Canvas Health’s mobile response crisis team responds to mental health crises or emergencies with face-to-face assessment, intervention and stabilization services at home, school or in the community, where emergencies can be behavioral, emotional or psychiatric situations needing a timely intervention to reduce the possibility of physical harm.

Founded in 1969, Canvas Health has several locations in the Twin Cities, including one in Coon Rapids.