Big crowds feast at food truck festival

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

< > Visiting from Dayton, Chris (from left), Peg and Jason Turnquist and Courtney Potter grabbed a piece of shade along the Rum River to enjoy their eats from Jake’s Street Grille.

It was nothing short of a feast Saturday when Anoka played host to the city’s first food truck festival.

While temperatures flirted with 90 degrees, it didn’t keep eaters away.

Huge crowds packed the streets soon after the Anoka Food Truck Festival opened at noon on Saturday. It ran through to 10 p.m. in downtown Anoka.

Along with more than 35 food trucks, the festival included beer sales, family-friendly games and live entertainment.

People searched for shade and a cool breeze along the Rum River, where they sat to enjoy their selections, which ranged from savory barbecue and always-popular tacos to sweets and drinks.

Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said tens of thousands of people attended the festival through the day. Even with it being the first year for the festival, there were no significant issues, he said.

Police did help respond to 12 heat-related medical calls, but there were no arrests in connection with the event, according to Peterson.

