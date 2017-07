Blaine Soccer Club wins 2 titles at Schwan’s USA Cup

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

< > Blaine’s Brian Do (right) defends Adonal Quinones of the Northern Lights team in the U14 Boys Silver division. (Photos by Bill Jones)

The Blaine Soccer Club won two titles at the 33rd Schwan’s USA Cup while Minnesota teams brought home 20 total titles in the 38 championship games.

The Blaine Royals won the 12 Girls Silver title, defeating Valley United Eagles (Apple Valley) 2-1. Blaine EDT took the 14 Girls Gold title, defeating Tonka United Blue (Minnetonka) 4-0.

Championship games were held July 22 at the National Sports Center in Blaine as part of the weeklong youth soccer tournament.

This year’s tournament featured a turnout of 1,168 teams from 17 states and 15 countries, making it the largest youth soccer tournament in the western hemisphere. The event generated an estimated $33 million in economic impact.

The international champions included Canada and Mexico with three championships each. Brazil and Costa Rica took two apiece. Haiti, China, Japan, and the Cayman Islands won a single title each.

Here are the championship match results for the top division in each age group:

9 Boys Open:

Cruz Azul Minnesota Carioca, Minneapolis, Minn. 4, Minneapolis United Maroon, Minn. 2.

9 Girls Open:

Hoffman United SC Storm, Hoffman Estates, Ill. 2, Rebels, Champlin, Minn. 0.

10 Boys Open:

Academy Sports Club, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 1, Edina SC Casiaro, Edina, Minn. 0.

10 Girls Open:

Shanghai Jinshan Youth, China 1, Hoffman United SC Cyclones, Hoffman Estates, Ill. 0.

11 Boys Gold:

Pele Boys, Philadelphia, Penn. 4, Chicago Magic PSG North, Chicago, Ill. 0.

11 Girls Gold:

Minneapolis United, Minn. 2, North Metro Academy, Andover, Minn. 0.

11 Boys Silver:

Esporte Clube Pinherios White, Sao Paulo, Brazil 7, Chicago City SC Red, Chicago 0.

11 Girls Silver:

North Metro Mustangs, Oak Grove, Minn. 1, WBSC Flash, White Bear Lake, Minn. 0.

12 Boys Open:

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Mexico 7, La Herradura, Mexico City 0.

12 Girls Open:

REV SC Academy Black, Rosemount, Minn. 3, Victoria 2005, Edmonton, Alberta 0.

12 Boys Gold:

Colegio Santo Americo, Sao Paulo, Brazil 2, Fusion SC Glory, Plymouth, Minn. 1.

12 Girls Gold:

Fusion SC Morse, Plymouth, Minn. 2, Pickering Power Green, Pickering, Ontario 0.

12 Boys Silver:

Joy of the People, St. Paul, Minn. 3, Esporte Clube Pinherios, Sao Paulo, Brazil 0.

12 Girls Silver:

Blaine Royals, Blaine, Minn. 2, Valley United Eagles, Apple Valley, Minn. 1.

13 Boys Gold:

Futbol Consultants Alajuelita, Alajuelita, Costa Rica 3, St. Paul Blackhawks FC Catrine, Minn. 1.

13 Girls Gold:

A.S. Mascouche, Mascouche, Quebec 3, Oshawa Kicks, Oshawa, Ontario 0.

13 Boys Silver:

Colegio Vista Hermosa, Mexico City 7, Colegio Sek, Quito, Ecuador 0.

13 Girls Silver:

Edina SC, Minn. 2, MV Elite, Moreno Valley, Calif. 1.

14 Boys Gold:

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Mexico 6, Futbol Consultants, Alajuelita, Costa Rica 0.

14 Girls Gold:

Blaine EDT, Blaine, Minn. 4, Tonka United Blue, Minnetonka, Minn. 0.

14 Boys Silver:

CTSA Sanbakam, Toronto, Ontario 2, Esporte Clube Pinherios, Sao Paulo, Brazil 1.

14 Girls Silver:

AC United, Regina, Saskatchewan 1, Kona Soccer Lanakila, Kona, Hawaii 0.

15 Boys Gold:

REV SC Academy, Rosemount, Minn. 3, Academy Sports Club, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 0.

15 Girls Gold:

Minneapolis United, Minn. 2, Maplebrook Rampage, Maple Grove, Minn. 0.

15 Boys Silver:

Urban Stars, Minneapolis 4, Keliix Intra, Minneapolis 3.

15 Girls Silver:

Fusion SC, Plymouth, Minn. 4, Edina SC, Edina, Minn. 3.

16 Boys Gold:

Minneapolis United Wildfire, Minn. 2, Chicago Rush South, Chicago 0.

16 Girls Gold:

Academie Camp Nou, Port au Prince, Haiti 4, Fusion SC Duenas, Plymouth, Minn. 0.

16 Boys Silver:

Lincoln School, Heredia, Costa Rica 2, Wichita Warriors, Kansas 0.

16 Girls Silver:

Eden Prairie Soccer Club, Minn. 1, Minneapolis United, Minn. 0.

17 Boys Gold:

Eden Prairie Soccer Club, Minn. 2, Cedar Stars Academy, Orange County, N.Y. 1.

17 Girls Gold:

Minnesota Thunder Academy, Twin Cities, Minn. 4, Maplebrook Surge, Maple Grove, Minn. 0.

17 Boys Silver:

Nava United, Dallas, Tex. 3, Colegio Vista Hermosa, Mexico City 2.

17 Girls Silver:

BYSC Breakers, Bloomington, Minn. 2, HFC United, Hastings, Minn. 1.

19 Boys Gold:

St. Paul Blackhawks, Minn. 7, Maplebrook Blast, Maple Grove, Minn. 1.

19 Girls Gold:

Tokiwagi Gakuen High School, Sendai, Japan 2, REV SC Academy Black, Rosemount, Minn. 0.

19 Boys Silver:

St. Croix Power Rangers, St. Croix Falls, Wis. 3, Brainerd Blast, Brainerd, Minn. 2.

19 Girls Silver:

Brainerd Blast, Brainerd, Minn. 8, Vardar United FC, Boyne City, Mich. 7.