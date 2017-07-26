Last chance to join kids triathlon July 29 in Blaine

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Spots are filling up fast but there are still openings available for the Blaine Kids Triathlon. A 2.3-mile bike ride is the second leg of the Blaine Kids Triathlon. File photo

The event takes place at Lakeside Commons Park, 3020 Lakes Parkway, Blaine. The Saturday, July 29 race begins at 8 a.m.

It’s only open to children who are ages 7 to 15. The per child fee for Blaine residents is $30. Children who don’t live in Blaine are welcome to participate, but the fee is $33.

There were more than 30 openings remaining mid-week. The race is capped at 100 participants.

he Blaine Kids Triathlon, now in its fourth year, includes a swim, bike ride and run. Participants can choose to compete in a 100-yard of 165-yard swim. Everyone does the same distances for biking (2.3 miles) and running (1 mile).

There will be no official timekeeper present.

To register, visit http://blaineevents.com/kids-tri. Event registration is also available through the www.active.com website.

Contact Nate Monahan at 763-785-6151 or [email protected] for more information.

