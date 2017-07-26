Police investigate arson at Coon Rapids Park

New playground equipment was set on fire in a Coon Rapids park the evening of July 21 and the Coon Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the culprits. Coon Rapids police are looking for information on a fire that destroyed playground equipment at Delta Park. Photo courtesy of CRPD

Coon Rapids firefighters and police officers responded to the arson fire at Delta Park, 11151 Yukon St. NW about 9 p.m.

According to Gregg Engle, city parks supervisor, the fire destroyed a “little house” component of the playground equipment where small children play, while the heat from the fire damaged other parts in the playground.

Gasoline was used to start the blaze, Engle said.

Preliminary damage estimate is $3,500 and the city is submitting a claim to its insurance provider, he said.

The playground was installed last year as part of an improvement project in four neighborhood parks, including Delta, that was paid for proceeds of the $17.4 million park bond referendum approved by voters in the November 2013 election.

“The playground equipment will be replaced as soon as possible,” said City Manager Matt Stemwedel.

According to Capt. Jon Urquhart, Coon Rapids Police, the park is surrounded by residential homes.

“It’s a tragedy that someone has done this to brand new playground equipment,” Urquhart said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coon Rapids Police Det. Brian Eychaner at 763-767-6481 or 763-427-1212.