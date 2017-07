Sheryl Gimmie, of Maple Grove, passed away at her home Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Rogers and brother, Steven Rogers.

Survived by daughter, Victoria (Jeremy) Lanthier; father, Bill Rogers; and one grandchild.

In honor of Sheryl’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.