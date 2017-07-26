St. Francis hires new fire chief

At the July 17 St. Francis City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Feldman officially introduced the city’s new fire chief, Dave Schmidt. St. Francis Mayor Steve Feldman congratulates Dave Schmidt on his appointment as the new chief of the St. Francis Fire Department. Photo by Brian Siddons

“I’m pleased to welcome our new fire chief, Dave Schmidt. We are very excited to see where he takes the department.”

Earlier this year, city staff and council had made it clear they would interview candidates for the position that was due to open when the current term of previous Fire Chief Matt Kohout expired in June. Kohout, who had also interviewed for the job, acted as interim chief until a final decision was made on a new chief.

Schmidt has 20 years of experience as a firefighter with the city of Brooklyn Park, holding various positions, including deputy fire chief of training and safety. He spent six years as an instructor at Hennepin Technical College in its fire science department, and has been a paramedic since 2010. Schmidt is now working for North Memorial Ambulance as a paramedic operations supervisor.

When asked about his plans for the department, Schmidt said, “Right now I’ll be getting acclimated to the department and city staff to find out what we can set as expectations and where we want to go. I’ll need to evaluate and prioritize.”

His connection to St. Francis started while he was instructing at Hennepin Tech.

“I remember students from St. Francis talking about how excited they were about becoming a firefighter for their city,”

Schmidt said. Now I can understand because the city staff has been so welcoming and helpful.”

Schmidt lives in Coon Rapids with his wife, Sarah, and their three children.