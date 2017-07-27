A night filled with family fun in Blaine

Hundreds of children of all ages and their grown-ups flocked to Aquatore Park for the July 19 Blaine Family Fun Night.

Bumped one night later than originally planned – due to severe weather that threatened the area July 18 – the annual affair attracted about 750 people to the park.

Fun and games entertained boys and girls while parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles cheered their energetic antics.

The biggest attraction of the 13 inflatables erected for the event was a 45-foot-tall, 175-foot-long Hippo water slide. A second, smaller water slide was also on hand as were an inflatable castle, obstacle course, super hero attractions and bouncy houses.

Smaller attractions included bean bag toss, mini golf, a kid-sized basketball hoop, fishing for prizes and more. And all the fun was offered without cost.

Traditional carnival treats like cotton candy, mini doughnuts and snow cones were offered at concession stands on the east end of the park.

“Everyone always has such a fun time and it’s quite a spread of fun and games, contests and concessions. It’s always a very popular attraction,” said Robin Rice, park and recreation leader for Blaine Parks and Recreation Department, host of the annual summertime festival.