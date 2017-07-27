Community & People

A night filled with family fun in Blaine

By
Contributing Writer

Hundreds of children of all ages and their grown-ups flocked to Aquatore Park for the July 19 Blaine Family Fun Night.

Bumped one night later than originally planned – due to severe weather that threatened the area July 18 – the annual affair attracted about 750 people to the park.

Fun and games entertained boys and girls while parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles cheered their energetic antics.

The biggest attraction of the 13 inflatables erected for the event was a 45-foot-tall, 175-foot-long Hippo water slide. A second, smaller water slide was also on hand as were an inflatable castle, obstacle course, super hero attractions and bouncy houses.

Smaller attractions included bean bag toss, mini golf, a kid-sized basketball hoop, fishing for prizes and more. And all the fun was offered without cost.

Traditional carnival treats like cotton candy, mini doughnuts and snow cones were offered at concession stands on the east end of the park.

“Everyone always has such a fun time and it’s quite a spread of fun and games, contests and concessions. It’s always a very popular attraction,” said Robin Rice, park and recreation leader for Blaine Parks and Recreation Department, host of the annual summertime festival.

Thirteen inflatables attracted hundreds of children and their grown-ups to Aquatore Park as Blaine Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Blaine Family Fun Night there July 19. Photos by Sue Austreng Family Fun Night attendees enjoyed traditional festival treats including cotton candy, snow cones and mini doughnuts during the July 19 event. Emily Heyer, 6, and her cousin Riley Ruzin, 5, race down the bouncy slide. Lily Shypulski, 7, tosses a bean bag and wins a beach ball during Blaine Family Fun Night fun and games staged at Aquatore Park July 19. Emily Lund, 4, sinks a long shot while sister Hailey Lund, 6, waits her turn to play. Six-year-old Antonio Vigliaturo tries his hand at spraying the fire hose while his aunt, Krista Beck, catches the action with a snapshot. Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Battalion Chief Corey Vandeville (unseen at left) assists the little firefighter-in-waiting. Jacob Trksak, 8, slides to a spraying stop after skimming down the 45-foot-tall Hippo water slide. Bracing for a slippery stop, Jayda Ramey 9, finishes her turn on the 175-foot-long Hippo water slide. Evan Resa, 7, laps up all the fun he can while skimming down the giant Hippo inflatable water slide during the July 19 Blaine Family Fun Night at Aquatore Park.
<
>
Six-year-old Antonio Vigliaturo tries his hand at spraying the fire hose while his aunt, Krista Beck, catches the action with a snapshot. Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Battalion Chief Corey Vandeville (unseen at left) assists the little firefighter-in-waiting.