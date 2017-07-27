Bikes4Kids Legacy Ride coming up Aug. 5

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Bikes4Kids will hold a fundraising Legacy Ride Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Elm Creek Park trails.

The ride starts from the Champlin Ice Forum parking lot at 12165 Ensign Ave., Champlin.

Registration is at 8 a.m. with the ride starting at 9 a.m.

The ride is presented by Trailhead Cycling.

Bikes4Kids is a local nonprofit organization that collects donated bicycles and refurbishes them. Its operations are currently based in a set of farm buildings in Ham Lake.

The bikes, along with a helmet and lock, are donated to someone who might not be able to afford one.

While originally intended to serve Anoka County and the surrounding suburbs, Bikes4Kids has grown and is receiving requests from individuals and organizations from across the metro.

So far in 2017, Bikes4Kids has repaired and given away nearly 500 bicycles.

The Aug. 5 ride includes 5, 15 and 25 mile distances. General registration is $35 for riders ages 12 and older, $25 for children under 12.

Lunch will be served from 11 am to 1 p.m. Other activities include a bike rodeo, games, face painting and door prizes.

All riders must wear an approved helmet and sign a waiver of liability.

For more information, including online ride registration, visit www.bikes4kidsmn.org.

Along with bike donations, Bikes4Kids is also in need of volunteers to help with cleaning bikes, pumping up tires, setting up orders, moving bikes around and organizing supplies.

[email protected]