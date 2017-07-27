Blaine approves 105th Avenue contracts

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The long-awaited reconstruction of 105th Avenue will start soon after the Schwan’s USA CUP soccer tournament wraps up. Crowds wait to cross the street along 105th Avenue during the busy USA CUP last week. Construction will start on the project next month. Photo by Sam Herder

At its July 13 meeting, the Blaine City Council unanimously approved multiple items related to reconstruction of 105th Avenue between Highway 65 and Radisson Road, which runs by the National Sports Center property and the National Market Center retail center.

The biggest ticket item was the more than $4 million contract with North Pine Aggregate, Inc. It was the lowest of nine bidders and City Engineer Jean Keely said the bids were very competitive. Just over $500,000 separated the lowest bid from the highest.

This Forest Lake company will have the responsibility of reshaping the appearance of this road, not just removal of the cracked, pothole-riddled surface.

The new 105th Avenue will feature more sidewalks to make it easier for pedestrians to navigate the National Sports Center campus on both sides of the road. When the new Spring Lake Park School District elementary school opens in the fall of 2018, the bulk of the road work will be done.

Two roundabouts and a new median will give pedestrians a halfway point to stand when crossing 105th.

Once again, a pedestrian tunnel or bridge did not get enough support from the City Council to go ahead.

There were major differences of opinions on the council about the tunnel this year. Council Members Andy Garvais, Julie Jeppson and Jason King wanted to delay work so that a tunnel could be added to the design. They were out-voted by Mayor Tom Ryan and Council Members Dave Clark, Wes Hovland and Dick Swanson, who wanted to get the project started as soon as possible. Clark used Skype to be present for the meeting and cast his vote while he was in Panama for work.

There was a lot of discussion at the June 1 meeting about the design, but with that key decision made there was little discussion at the July 13 meeting. Ryan asked that Blaine city staff try to arrange a groundbreaking ceremony with local legislators who helped get $3.2 million from the state bonding bill for this project.

A ceremony is planned for Monday, Aug. 14.

The council also approved a $122,930 contract for WSB & Associates to oversee the progression of this project, which will not be completed until around November 2018, according to Keely.

Blaine also entered into a $340,000 contract with Connexus Energy to bury the electrical power lines along 105th Avenue.

Besides the state money, Blaine also has funding from the turn-back dollars it received from Anoka County when the road became city-owned. There are also funds collected from increased tax revenue from developments around the city where there were Tax Increment Finance Districts set up. And the city of Blaine, like other communities, receives annual gas tax revenue contributions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to supplement maintenance of the busiest city streets.

