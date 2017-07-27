Blaine farmer’s market moves outside for the summer

Blaine’s Farmers Market has now moved outdoors. The market is open every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 18 outside of Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive. The Blaine Outdoor Farmers Market is home to plenty of locally grown fresh produce fit for purchase.

After the success of the Indoor Farmers Market, Blaine’s recreation commission decided to move the market outdoors for the growing season. The summer concert series will also be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. to coincide with the market. Market vendors are friendly, supply samples for potential buyers and are more than happy to answer questions about their products.

The market offers a wide variety of tasty produce, including seasonal fresh vegetables and fruit, cakes, pastries, breads, meats, honey, nuts, jams, cheese, homemade beverages, olive oils, sauces, gluten-free and dairy-free baking mixes, jewelry, garden art, cookbooks and more.

The Blaine Farmers Market has also established a frequent shopper program. Every five visits, a customer will receive giveaway. Customers can sign up for the program at the market manager booth.

For more information and to find a list of upcoming vendors to be present at the Blaine Farmers Market visit www.blaineevents.com/farmersmarket.

[email protected]