County accepts jurisdiction under state’s new buffer law

The Anoka County Board last month accepted jurisdiction to implement the state’s new buffer law in the county.

Under the legislation, by November this year, owners of property adjacent to public waters must have a 50-foot buffer, and by November 2018, property owners adjacent to public ditches must maintain a 16.5 buffer or be in violation of the law.

According to Doug Fischer, county division manager for transportation, the 2017 Legislature allocated funds for enforcement of the buffer statute and Anoka County’s share is estimated to be $40,000 this year and $50,000 next year.

Fischer said the allocation could be divided three ways: the county, Coon Creek Watershed District and the Rice Creek Watershed District.

But the Rice Creek Watershed District has declined to become involved, and the Coon Creek Watershed District at its meeting June 26 only accepted jurisdiction for public waters (lakes), not the public ditches within its boundaries, he said.

That leaves the County Board to enforce the law for all public ditches within the county as well as lakes outside the Coon Creek Watershed District’s boundaries, according to Fischer.

The Coon Creek Watershed District will get a portion of the state funds for its enforcement efforts, but how much had not been calculated, Fischer said.

The Anoka Soil and Water Conservation District is responsible for identifying parcels not in compliance with the buffer law and to tell the landowners what has to be done to make their property meet the law’s requirements, he said.

If a landowner is not in compliance by the effective date, the district informs the enforcement authority of the noncompliance, Fischer said.

According to Fischer, as of 2017, there were 13 parcels and nine property owners affected by the law in Anoka County.

“The soil and conservation district to date has been in contact with five of the owners who seem to be cooperative,” Fischer said.

The buffer law mostly affects agricultural land with row crops likes corn and soy beans, and there is not much of that in the county anymore, he said.

“Sod farms are exempt” from the legislation, Fischer said.

The board action comes with a caveat: The county can drop out with a 60-day notice.

That would leave the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources to handle enforcement in the county, according to Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the board’s Transportation Committee, which recommended approval.

“We should accept the responsibility,” Schulte said. “Local is better than state.”

But if the county determines the work is too onerous or that there has been “mission creep,” it can opt out, he said.

Commissioner Matt Look supported the county action because he believed it was important to have a softer approach in enforcement than other agencies.

But he said the buffer law raises property rights issues and some properties affected by the legislation now have significantly less value than those that are not impacted.

Commissioner Mike Gamache also supported county jurisdiction because of the “personal relationships” that are built locally.