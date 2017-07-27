Letters to the Editor for July 28, 2017

Political failure

To the Editor:

Warren G. Harding vs. Donald J. Trump: Both presidents were or are incompetent and are surrounded by shady (corrupt) politicians.

Edward J. Burns

Anoka

Legislation addresses worker shortage

To the Editor:

Recently the Minneapolis Star Tribune published an article noting how construction job openings have soared in Minnesota, but the shortage of skilled workers is squeezing Twin Cities builders. Many construction jobs disappeared during the 2008-2009 recession, and many who were in the skilled trades then left the industry altogether to find a new line of work. Now, the job opportunities have returned, but the demand for electricians, carpenters, and plumbers well exceeds the available supply.

This past session, I sponsored a new state law that addresses this worker shortage. My proposal supports the Helmets to Hardhats initiative, which connects quality men and women from the Armed Forces with promising building and construction careers.

To me, helping veterans transition from soldier to full-time employment back home is a no-brainer. These men and women are true American heroes, and if we can help them get on their feet after they complete their service – while helping employers fill needed jobs in the construction industry – is a true win-win scenario.

If any military service member is eager to learn more about the Helmets to Hardhats program, I encourage them to contact me at [email protected].

I also wanted to remind residents that National Night Out events will be taking place throughout Blaine on Tuesday, August 1. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

I plan to visit as many events as I can, so if your neighborhood is interested in having me visit your gathering that evening, please email [email protected] or call 651-296-4226 with your location and other details. I look forward to seeing you on National Night Out!

Rep. Nolan West

R-Blaine

‘Bad apples’ don’t define everyone

To the Editor:

The recent shooting of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, prompted me to write this letter. This was a tragic incident – just like the shootings of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile. Any police shooting resulting in a fatality is tragic and life-altering for the victims, their families, the officer(s) involved, and the community.

I am not here to pass judgement on or defend the victims and officers involved in these shootings. I simply want to provide another perspective.

Last fall I participated in the first class of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy. It was a six week course that focused on a certain topic each week.

One week we discussed Minnesota Laws regarding the use of deadly force/firearms. This involved participants taking part in the Firearms Training Simulator. With a gun in hand, I, along with my “partner” (another class participant), were given three scenarios where we had to decide whether or not using “deadly force” was justifiable under the law.

Wow, what an eye-opener that experience was! I now have a better understanding of what police officers go through when deciding whether or not to shoot. I would never want to be in a situation where I had to make that “life or death” decision – a decision that has to be made in a split second.

I have six family members in law enforcement and know many others. None of them go to work with the intention of shooting someone while on duty. A surgeon doesn’t go to work with the intent to botch a surgery. I’m sure we can all agree that there are “bad apples” in each and every profession, but those “bad apples” should not define everyone else that works in that profession.

Too many people rush to judgement in cases like this without knowing all the facts. We have a judicial process in this country where the accused gets to be tried by a jury of their peers. You may not always agree with the outcome, but it’s a process that needs to be respected.

Laurie Thompson

Andover

Capitol grand opening celebration

To the Editor:

Minnesota’s current State Capitol opened to the public on Jan. 2, 1905 at the cost of $4.5 million. Beginning in 2013, the Capitol went under an extensive four-year, $310 million restoration. The restoration makes the Capitol more functional, while still sustaining its architectural integrity, and expanding its public space in order to truly be the People’s House. Our State Capitol is one of the finest in the country for which Minnesotans can be proud.

The grand opening celebrations will be held on August 11-13; events include: fireworks, concerts, tours and more. Check out: https://mn.gov/admin/capitol-grand-opening/ for further details.

I hope to see you there!

Randy Jessup

State Representative