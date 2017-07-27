Postponed Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event coming up Aug. 5

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event was postponed this spring with inclement weather in the forecast. But the event is back on for Aug. 5. After inclement weather pushed off the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event this May, Anoka County families are now invited to stand up to domestic and sexual violence and strap on their high heels for a 1-mile walk Aug. 5. File photo

Organizers hope to raise more awareness about domestic and sexual violence and more dollars for Alexandra House than they did last year.

Though the walk is billed as the “international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence,” men, women and children of all ages are invited to strap on high heels (encouraged, but not required) and raise awareness about domestic in sexual violence in local communities.

Francine Siegfried, a domestic violence advocate who sits on the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Committee, is one of several speakers planning to take the stage. Siegfried’s ex-husband, now in prison, tried to kill her at home in Champlin in 2014. Siegfried was stabbed eight times and left for dead before her husband attempted to kill himself.

Missy Glenn will also share her story. Glenn’s close friend Courtney Monson was shot and killed by her husband at their Ramsey home last year.

Though the topic of domestic violence is heavy, the event is family-friendly, said committee member Brian Nystrom, president and chief executive officer of Nystrom & Associates. Last year, 10 of his grandchildren attended, and Nystrom used the experience as a teaching opportunity, he said.

“We all need to stand together to combat domestic and sexual violence,” said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, who also serves on the committee. “If we can get more people talking about it, then we can end this dirty little secret.”

The walk begins at the Anoka City Hall Plaza at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5, with day-of registration and a resource fair starting two hours beforehand. Pre-registration can be completed at www.nystromcounseling.com/walkAmile.

Awards for best decorated shoes, best dressed/spirited walk outfit, largest walk teams, most money raised by an individual and most money raised by a walk team will be presented.

Last year, more than 600 participants raised over $29,000 for Alexandra House, which offers domestic and sexual violence services in Anoka County.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, call the Alexandra House 24-hour crisis line at 763-780-2330 to speak with an advocate anonymously. In an emergency situation, call 911.

