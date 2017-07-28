Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RAMSEY

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

CONCRETE FLAT WORK AND

REMOVALS FOR TWO BALLFIELD

DUGOUTS, ALPINE PARK BASEBALL FIELDS #3 AND #4

The purpose of this publication is to seek quotes for concrete related construction and labor as summarized above.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) document may be obtained by contacting the Engineering/Public Works Administrative Assistant, Mary Jo Warner at [email protected] who will e-mail one RFP with proposal form, to your address within approximately one business day. Persons desiring a printed version, may e-mail or phone Mary Jo at 763-433-9820 in advance, and the document may then be picked up at the Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive, Ramsey, MN 55303.

PROPOSALS MUST BE RECEIVED BY: 10:00 am on TUESDAY AUGUST 8TH, 2017, at the address above, Attention: Mark Riverblood.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, August 4, 2017

715542

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/07/715542-1.pdf